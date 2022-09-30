Paige Spiranac announces collection of ‘hot’ merch with Maxim to celebrate 'World's Sexiest Woman' title

Paige Spiranac is the most popular golf personality on social media. Having over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, she has more followers than golf legend Tiger Woods. However, she is not a pro golfer, and modeling has proved to be her forte.

Spiranac is best known as a social media influencer. She quit professional golfing early in her career and focused on making golf-based content. Having established herself as the premier female golf influencer, Spiranac began venturing into new fields, which eventually landed her the role of a model. Her success in the area was proven as she was named the World's S*xiest Woman by Maxim.

She is currently celebrating her applaudable title win by announcing her own exclusive merch collection. Paige Spiranac and Maxim took their partnership to a new level as they announced a range of eye-popping products to celebrate the golf beauty's title.

Paige Spiranac unveils her own merch

Paige Spiranac has donned many roles in her career. From golfer to YouTuber to podcast host, she has tried her hand in many fields. However, her role as a model seems to have stuck as she was featured on the cover of the Maxim photoshoot. Now, she has come out with her own range of t-shirts, towels, and even a gift box for her fans. The 'hot' range of products from Spiranac and Maxim are live on her own website for fans to buy.

The golfer-turned-influencer unveiled the special product launch on Thursday. She revealed that the product, which includes T-shirts with her face on them, commemorates her Maxim Hot 100 cover. The clothes, hats, and golf accessories available on PaigeSpiranac.com seem to have caught the attention of many. Spiranac's fans, who enjoyed her risque snaps with Maxim, have already begun buying the merch and posting them online.

Earlier, Spiranac had opened up on winning the 'World's S*xiest Woman' title and said it was an honor. The influencer revealed that she was in "disbelief" of winning the title and that any form of celebration wasn't enough.

In a statement to the New York Post, Paige Spiranac said:

“Being named the World’s S*xiest Woman by Maxim Magazine has been a huge honor. In partnership with Maxim, I am excited to create a line of products inspired by my shoot and the concept of the Hot 100 List.”

She added:

“It’s so funny, my manager called me and she’s like, ‘You’re never going to believe this, but Maxim wants you to do the cover,’ and at first, it didn’t quite sink in, and then I called her back and I’m like, ‘Wait, does that mean I’m No. 1, I made it?’…Even up to when we did the photo shoot, when the magazine came out, I’m like, I’m still in disbelief that this actually happened.

"It’s such an honor and I still, to this day, I look at the magazine and I’m like, ‘That’s not me, I can’t believe this happened.’”

Paige Spiranac first revealed the news of her Maxim partnership on Instagram. She expressed gratitude for the award and said she was over the moon. Notably, being named Maxim's Hot 100 leader only catapulted her already-successful career as the world's top golf model.

