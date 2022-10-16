“Men love golf and b***s” - Paige Spiranac reacts to beating Tiger Woods, McIlroy, and Fowler to become the most-followed golfer on Instagram

Paige Spiranac is better known as an influencer than as a golfer. With over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, she has been the most-followed golf personality on social media. She has overtaken golf legends and stars, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Rory McIlroy, to take the top spot. However, this was overlooked by many from the golf world as they considered Spiranac to be an influencer.

Golf Magic has come up with a list of the current Most-Followed Golfers on Instagram, and Paige Spiranac has taken the top spot. As per the website's Twitter post, former European Tour golfer Spiranac led Woods by 600,000 followers. As the tweet went viral, many came forward to slam it, claiming that Spiranac wasn’t a golfer and mustn’t be included on the list. However, the golfer-turned-model had a different reaction altogether.

Paige Spiranac decided to celebrate the accomplishment differently. Amid raging talks on whether she should be included on the list or not, Spiranac came forward to mock her followers. The golfer, who is famous for her sarcastic takes on situations, noted that she enjoys the following since men like her body over golf.

Spiranac took to Twitter to share Golf Magic’ post and wrote:

"This just in. Men like golf and b***s."

Paige Spiranac: Popular influencer, skilled golfer

The former golfer’s reaction seems to have lessened the attack on the current issue, as it showcases her self-awareness. It is pertinent to note that the post became a talking point as Spiranac is the only non-PGA Tour or LIV Golf star on this top-10 list. Having quit professional golf in 2016, Spiranac has ventured onto new fields including podcasts and modeling.

This is the first time a news agency or media house has mentioned Spiranac as a golfer since her retirement. Meanwhile, it is also noteworthy that her fast-growing fan following has put her above active golfers. While people may continue to debate whether or not she is worthy of being on the list, there is no denying that Spiranac is one of the most influential voices in the sport.

Currently, Paige Spiranac is a golf coach, social media influencer, podcast host, entrepreneur, and model. Despite the harsh criticism she receives, the former golfer continues to find her way to remain on top of the game. She first went viral after her victory in the 100th Colorado Women’s Golf Association Match Play Championship.

The golfer received a love letter from a writer at Total Frat Move that went viral online, which raised her popularity. Having gained nearly 100,000 followers over a few days, Spiranac began to trend all over the internet. She then began getting recognized for donning risqué outfits to competitions.

Spiranac soon began doing modeling gigs. Her partnerships with many golf equipment and apparel firms also landed her financial gains. Moreover, she hosted her own podcast called Playing a Round with Paige Renee, which has a strong following. With over 3.6 million followers, it’s safe to say that she has established herself as the premier female golf model/influencer.

