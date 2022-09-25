“Probably why I have gained a little weight” – Paige Spiranac’s strong reply to fat-shamers after her TV appearance

Paige Spiranac winning the title of 'World's Sexiest Woman' hasn't helped her much with online trolling. Despite the title, the golfer-turned-influencer was recently bashed by online trolls over her body. Having established herself as the premier golf influencer/model, criticism over her looks and outfits has become an everyday matter for Spiranac.

Spiranac recently revealed that she was forced to delete several offensive comments on her Instagram. The influencer took to the social media platform to state that she took down comments on her body image and weight. The golf content creator added that she felt insulted by the remarks of men criticizing her weight and slammed them over the same. However, the issue was far from over.

Paige Spiranac hits back at fat-shaming comments

Paige Spiranac made a major appearance on TV at a baseball game last week. The former pro golfer was invited to the Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees match in Wisconsin. Spiranac made the opening pitch as per the host's request. However, this soon became a topic of discussion as trolls bashed the influencer for her looks.

Following her TV appearance, Spiranac revealed that she became the victim of vile trolls' abusive messages. Speaking on her Playing a Round podcast, she opened up on the development and said she was being "roasted." The influencer revealed some of the comments she received and slammed the people who made them.

Opening up about online trolling, Paige Spiranac said:

"People were absolutely roasting me. This was after a video I posted a couple days prior where people were fat shaming me. I’ve been called fat before from trolls but not at this level.”

She’ll be signing autographs for Brewers fans at X-Golf on the Club Level soon. Stop by to say, “Hi!” A great ceremonial first drive at @xgolfamfamfield yesterday, a perfect ceremonial first pitch today! What can’t @PaigeSpiranac do?She’ll be signing autographs for Brewers fans at X-Golf on the Club Level soon. Stop by to say, “Hi!” A great ceremonial first drive at @xgolfamfamfield yesterday, a perfect ceremonial first pitch today! What can’t @PaigeSpiranac do?She’ll be signing autographs for Brewers fans at X-Golf on the Club Level soon. Stop by to say, “Hi!” https://t.co/ltVGEeEBIi

She went on to read out some of the comments she received online.

“Here are some of the comments; 'Not that cute from this video she looks like a disgusting pig… You know the reality somewhere between the sexiest woman alive and a fat washed-up whale… She’s getting chunky… She’s getting fat… Looks like she got some fillers injected before the game she can be on the next episode of botched… Talk about a butter face… Brave of her to show up looking like a fat disgusting pig.’"

Furthermore, the influencer went on to admit that the comments hurt her. However, she slammed the statements about her weight and said she was optimistic about it. The former pro golfer stated that she was "feeling the happiest," which is the reason for her alleged weight gain.

She said:

"I am the happiest I feel like I've ever been and that is probably why I have gained a little weight."

Paige Spiranac says 'the amount of men calling her fat was next level'

Paige Spiranac had earlier laughed off the fan-shaming comments she received online. The influencer took to her Instagram stories to state that the number of men calling her fat was "next level." She addressed her male-dominated fans online and asked them to open up about their experiences with body-shaming.

Speaking about the troll comments on her Instagram, Paige Spiranac said:

"Honestly, the amount of men calling me 'fat' on this post is next level, hahaha. I've had to delete so many comments that I hardly ever make… I know I have a male-dominated audience and I wanted to open up the topic to hear about your experiences with body insecurities… I don't think enough is said about how men are body shamed too. We all feel pressure to look a certain way.”

Later, Spiranac put up another story, thanking her followers. She said that her DMs were flooded with support from her fans and said she was happy. Just hours after this, she posted a video of herself practicing at an open course wearing shorts and a tank top.

