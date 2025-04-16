PGA DFS first look at the RBC Heritage on DraftKings and FanDuel

As the PGA Tour's next event, the RBC Heritage Classic, approaches, DraftKings and FanDuel released the first look at the players' odds for the tournament. Also known as the Heritage Classic, it will be played from April 17 to 20 at Harbour Town Golf Links course on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The defending champion Scottie Scheffler will look to claim the title again this year. Let's look at some key players' odds for this week:

Scheffler enters with winning odds of +360 on DraftKings and Fanduel sportsbooks. He shot a final 19-under par score of 265 to win the RBC Heritage last year.

Scottie Scheffler at RBC Heritage 2024

Collin Morikawa, who finished solo ninth with a score of 271 at the end of the fourth round in 2024, is at +1100 odds to win the tournament this year.

Justin Rose, the runner-up at last week's Major, Augusta National Golf Club's 2025 Masters Tournament, will enter round one of the PGA Tour event with the winning odds of +7000. With an even par in the final round, the English golfer finished in the T44 position at the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg will enter the Heritage Classic with +1200 winning odds. He finished tied 10th at the event last year. He also ended up in the seventh position on the 2025 Masters final leaderboard. His wins in this golf season include his brilliant victory at The Genesis Invitational.

2024 Heritage Classic runner-up Sahith Theegala will look to stay consistent with his game this week as he enters with +8000 odds to win the event.

A few other players to look out for at the 2025 RBC Heritage and their odds are - Xander Schauffele (+1100), Patrick Cantley (+2000), Justin Thomas (+1600), and Shane Lowry (+2200). Matt Fitzpatrick, who won in 2023, comes in at +8000 odds, and 2022 winner Jordan Spieth has odds of +4000 to win the title this year.

Is Rory McIlroy competing at the 2025 RBC Heritage?

Rory McIlroy won the Masters Tournament at Augusta National last week after a riveting playoff against Justin Rose. Not only was this McIlroy's first green jacket, but he also completed his career Grand Slam with this victory.

Rory McIlroy at The Masters 2025

However, the 2025 Masters Champion decided to skip the PGA Tour event this week. McIlroy finished at T33 at the RBC Heritage last year.

NBC will cover the event on all four days, and CBS will cover the final two days. It can be watched on NBC's Golf Channel and NBC Sports App from April 17 to 20, and on the CBS channel on Saturday and Sunday.

