“Poetry in motion” - Fans in awe of LPGA star Charley Hull's club twirls after swing

Charley Hull is one of the most exciting golfers on the LPGA Tour. In the 2023 season alone, she has finished in the top 10 on five occasions, including four runner-up finishes.

Recently, the LPGA Tour's official X account shared a video compilation of Hull's swing and wrote in the caption to put it on loop. Fans were thrilled to watch her amazing swinging skills and club twirls.

One fan simply commented:

"Poetry in motion"

Another fan shared that his backswing goes about a foot back and very little forward before praising Hull's swing.

One user wrote that Hull chooses "violence" and said:

"Charlie chooses violence, one swing at a time. Every time. AND WE LOVE IT."

Another fan wrote that Charley Hull had been quite unlucky to have won no tournaments this season. However, they believe she is going in the right direction and wished the European well for the upcoming Solheim Cup 2023.

Here are some more top comments from fans:

How has Charley Hull performed in the 2023 LPGA season so far?

As mentioned earlier, the English golfer, 27, has played 15 tournaments so far and has missed the cut in only four of them. She has four runner-up finishes this season as well.

Charley Hull started off her season with a brilliant T2 finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She had a consistent performance of 69-69-69-69 in four rounds and lost to Brooke Henderson by a margin of four strokes.

Out of her five top-10 finishes, Hull finished just one once on tied seventh rank. This came at the LPGA Drive On Championship and had an aggregate score of 16 under 272. All of her other top-10 finishes saw her finish as the runner-up.

She played in all five major tournaments this season and missed the cut in three of them. However, Hull finished T2 and solo second at the U.S. Women's Open and Women's British Open respectively.

Last week, at the Kenwood Country Club, she finished second in the Kroger Queen City Championship, losing to Minjee Lee in dramatic fashion in a playoff match.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Hull during the 2023 LPGA Tour season:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - T2

Honda LPGA Thailand - T23

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain - T7

DIO Implant LA Open - T18

The Chevron Championship - Missed the Cut

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - T17

Mizuho Americas Open - T21

Meijer LPGA Classic - Missed the Cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

U.S. Women's Open - T2

The Amundi Evian Championship - Missed the Cut

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open - T35

AIG Women's Open - 2

Portland Classic - T26

Kroger Queen City Championship - 2

Charley Hull has accumulated a total of $2,292,687 in on-course earnings through 15 tournaments in the 2023 LPGA Tour season.