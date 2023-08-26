“Prime LIV golfer” – Fans react as Daniel Berger teases his comeback on Instagram after a long-term injury

Daniel Berger was forced out of the game in mid-2022 after he suffered a back injury, resulting in him withdrawing from all the competitions, including the Open Championship.

After being out of action for over a year, Berger recently shared an Instagram story in which he can be seen swinging his golf club. NUCLR GOLF shared the video on Twitter which received several reactions from the fans.

One of the fans called him "Prime LIV golfer", but, Berger plays on the PGA Tour. The fan's comment might have come in a sarcastic tone, but it can not be affirmed.

Another fan denied to remember Daniel Berger as he went on to write:

"Hate to say it but I forgot all about this guy."

One of the fans claimed that no one cared.

Sarcasm was at its peak as one of the fans enquired if Berger would be a last-minute Ryder Cup pick.

Despite the entire comment section being filled with trolls and sarcasm, there were a few fans who were quite happy to see Daniel Berger getting well. Some fans praised and wished the golfer luck to be back soon on the golf course.

Here are some top comments that were in support of Beger on Twitter:

As mentioned earlier, His career had been full of injuries, and last year, he had to withdraw from all the PGA Tour events to take his time to rehabilitate.

Daniel Berger was last seen at the 2022 US Open at The Country Club. He shot an aggregate score of 5 over 145 to miss the cut.

How many events has Daniel Berger won in his PGA Tour career?

The Florida-born 30-year-old professional earned his card for the leading American Tour back in 2015. However, he made his major tournament and PGA Tour debut back in 2014. He participated in the 2014 US Open (finish T28) and later in December was part of the Frys.com Open.

Being a regular player on the Tour since 2015, Daniel Berger has made 179 starts and has missed only 40 cuts. He has won four tournaments in his career so far.

His first victory came in the 2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic when he defeated renowned golfers, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Steve Stricker, by three strokes. Later in 2017, he defended his title and also registered his second win.

After a three-year halt, Berger was finally victorious at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020. He scored 65-67-67-66 in four rounds to finish in joint lead with Collin Morikawa. Later on, in the playoff, he comfortably defeated Morikawa to win his third PGA Tour title.

His fourth and last win came in the very next year's 2014 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He defeated Maverick McNealy by a margin of 2 strokes.

In his career spanning almost a decade on the PGA Tour, Daniel Berger has accumulated a total sum of $23,598,055 as on-course earnings. Including his four, wins, he has finished 38 times in the top 10 on any of the Tour-sanctioned events.