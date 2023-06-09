RBC Canadian Open 2022 results: Who won the PGA Tour event last year?

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open proved to be a thrilling showcase of talent. Some of the finest golfers in the world competed at the prestigious St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The tournament showcased intense competition, with Rory McIlroy emerging as the eventual winner. In this article, we delve into the captivating journey of the event. We'll highlight the notable performances and the incredible victory that solidified McIlroy's standing in the world of professional golf.

The Battle for the Title at RBC Canadian Open

The final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open witnessed a gripping battle between Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Tony Finau. The trio played together, creating an atmosphere of fierce competition as they navigated the challenging course. McIlroy showcased his exceptional skills and nerves of steel when it mattered the most.

McIlroy's Triumph

As the final holes unfolded, McIlroy's determination and precision propelled him to secure an extraordinary finish. With birdie-birdie on the last two holes, McIlroy cemented his victory, finishing the tournament with an impressive 19-under 261. The victory marked McIlroy's first win of the PGA Tour season and showcased his unwavering prowess on the golf course.

Notable Performances and Prize Money Payouts

While McIlroy claimed the top spot, there were several standout performances throughout the tournament. Tony Finau's stellar performance earned him a deserving second place finish, just two shots behind the champion, with a total score of 17-under 263. Justin Thomas exhibited his exceptional skills, securing a commendable solo third place with a score of 15-under 265.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose displayed his remarkable ability on the course, albeit with a bittersweet ending. Despite a missed par putt on the final hole that prevented him from achieving a remarkable score of 59, Rose finished in a tie for fourth place. He tied with Sam Burns at 14-under 266. Both players showcased their immense talent and left a lasting impression on the spectators.

The prize money payouts were as captivating as the performances themselves. McIlroy's triumph earned him a substantial winner's share of $1,566,000 out of the total purse of $8,700,000. In addition to the financial reward, McIlroy's victory also translated into significant gains in the Official World Golf Ranking points and the FedEx Cup points race. He also enhanced his global standing and season-long performance.

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open was a riveting PGA Tour event that captivated golf enthusiasts worldwide. Rory McIlroy's triumphant victory at St. George's Golf and Country Club cemented his status as one of the game's greats. The intense battle among McIlroy, Thomas, and Finau showcased the immense talent and competitive spirit that defines professional golf.

As the tournament concluded, it left a lasting impression, celebrating the remarkable performances of the players and setting the stage for future golfing greatness. The 2022 RBC Canadian Open will forever be remembered as a remarkable chapter in the history of the PGA Tour.

