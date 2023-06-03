"Respect BillyHo!!" - Fans react to Billy Horschel's emotional message after missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament 2023

Billy Horschel, the defending Memorial Tournament champion, did not make the cut this year. The American's passionate response after his poor performance left fans speechless, demonstrating their unwavering support and admiration for the golfer.

Horschel, known for his persistence and brilliance on the course, had grabbed the hearts of golf fans the previous year with his spectacular triumph at the Memorial Tournament.

Despite his best efforts, Horschel was unable to establish his rhythm this time, forcing him to withdraw from the competition. After returning to his home, Horschel shared a video on his Instagram account addressing his fans.

"So the last 24 hours have been pretty amazing. Obviously, I said it wasn't very good. I talked about it, It's been a tough year. When you work hard you don't get what you want out of it," he was heard saying.

Horschel resorted to social media shortly after his poor performance to offer a sincere message to his fans. The heartfelt message demonstrated his fragility and resilience in the face of adversity, winning him an outpouring of love from his devoted followers.

"Respect BillyHo!!" a fan wrote.

Fans filled social media sites with messages of support, uniting behind their favourite golfer during his difficult time. They complimented Horschel's sportsmanship, persistence, and willingness to accept defeat gracefully, and the multiple hashtags began trending.

"Billy love the raw emotion you show. Keep grinding. You’ll get back to the top," a fan tweeted.

"We're behind you Billy. Just keep fighting. Keep digging. Never lose sight of the fact it's a game and one you love to play. Always believe in yourself and in what you're doing to get better each day. Never..give..up," another fan wrote.

"We're behind you Billy. Just keep fighting. Keep digging. Never lose sight of the fact it's a game and one you love to play. Always believe in yourself and in what you're doing to get better each day. Never..give..up," another fan wrote.

His sincere demeanour and personable character have won him over to golf fans, transcending team loyalty. Horschel's ability to connect on a personal level with his fans has established him as not only a superb athlete but also a gentleman.

"Like this guy even though he is a gator. Big fan of him and his family. Class act," a user commented.

"Like this guy even though he is a gator. Big fan of him and his family. Class act," a user commented.

"World Class Golfer. Keep working, Let’s go"

Billy Horschel's willingness to be vulnerable in the face of adversity has struck a chord with fans, humanizing the often-perceived invincible world of professional athletes.

"Billy thank you for your vulnerability and for normalizing that to struggle is to be human - even if you are a professional athlete. There’s no doubt you will find it again soon," another fan wrote.

"I’m sure it’s a very, very tough gig at times," another user wrote.

Billy Horschel's emotional message after Round 1

Billy Horschel was overtaken with emotion on Friday as he addressed the media following a bad first round at the Memorial Tournament 2023. Horschel, overcome with frustration and sadness, couldn't hold back his tears when he addressed his performance on the course.

He claimed that after obtaining an unexpected score of 84, his confidence had plummeted to an all-time low.

"My confidence is the lowest it's been in my entire career. I think ever in my entire golf career. It's funny, as low as it feels, it feels like I'm not that far off at the same time," Horschel admitted.

These were Billy Horschel's candid and honest thoughts as he reflected on his dismal performance at the Memorial Tournament. The ace golfer frankly described his inner agony and the tricky balance between feeling discouraged and hanging onto optimism in an emotional press conference.

Billy Horschel acknowledged his sadness with tears in his eyes, suggesting that his confidence had suffered a significant hit. This low period in his career weighed severely on his spirit as someone who has committed his life to the sport. However, despite the sorrow, a ray of hope appeared.

