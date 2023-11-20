Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • RSM Classic: Full prize money payout of the $8,400,000 PGA Tour event explored

RSM Classic: Full prize money payout of the $8,400,000 PGA Tour event explored

By Julio Valdera
Modified Nov 20, 2023 01:13 GMT
Ludvig Aberg won the RCM Classic (Image via Getty).
Ludvig Aberg won the RCM Classic (Image via Getty).

The RSM Classic closed the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall season with Sweden's Ludvig Aberg as champion. With the title, Aberg earned 500 FedEx Cup ranking points, a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and also the lion's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Ludvig Aberg earned $1,512,000 with his win at the RSM Classic. It is by far his best financial result of the season. This amount exceeds almost half a million of his previous best result on the PGA Tour (runner-up at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023).

After winning the RSM Classic, Ludvig Aberg's earnings exceeded $3 million on the PGA Tour. Adding what he earned on the DP World Tour his total earnings reached $3.85 million, all in less than six months of professional career.

Mackenzie Hughes (runner-up) was the other player to earn more than $500,000 in prize money. Another 20 players earned more than $100,000 in winnings as a result of their place in the RSM Classic.

RSM Classic full payout

Below is the full payout for the RSM Classic 2023:

1 Ludvig Åberg $1,512,000.00

2 Mackenzie Hughes $915,600.00

T3 Eric Cole $495,600.00

T3 Tyler Duncan $495,600.00

T5 Ben Kohles $310,800.00

T5 Denny McCarthy $310,800.00

T5 Adam Svensson $310,800.00

T8 Austin Eckroat $228,900.00

T8 Ben Griffin $228,900.00

T8 Taylor Montgomery $228,900.00

T8 Ryan Moore $228,900.00

T8 Greyson Sigg $228,900.00

T13 Russell Henley $150,500.00

T13 Charley Hoffman $150,500.00

T13 Peter Kuest $150,500.00

T13 Sam Ryder $150,500.00

T13 J.J. Spaun $150,500.00

T13 Vince Whaley $150,500.00

T19 Tano Goya $107,100.00

T19 Kelly Kraft $107,100.00

T19 Luke List $107,100.00

T19 Adam Schenk $107,100.00

T23 Fred Biondi $75,180.00

T23 Nick Hardy $75,180.00

T23 Alex Noren $75,180.00

T23 Jacob Solomon $75,180.00

T23 Kevin Tway $75,180.00

T28 Thomas Detry $53,917.50

T28 Harris English $53,917.50

T28 Stephan Jaeger $53,917.50

T28 Chris Kirk $53,917.50

T28 Nicholas Lindheim $53,917.50

T28 William McGirt $53,917.50

T28 Matt NeSmith $53,917.50

T28 Brendon Todd $53,917.50

T36 Ricky Barnes $42,630.00

T36 Will Gordon $42,630.00

T38 Matt Atkins $35,700.00

T38 Akshay Bhatia $35,700.00

T38 Brian Gay $35,700.00

T38 Chesson Hadley $35,700.00

T38 Scott Piercy $35,700.00

T38 Cameron Young $35,700.00

T44 Wesley Bryan $24,238.67

T44 Corey Conners $24,238.67

T44 Nico Echavarria $24,238.67

T44 Patton Kizzire $24,238.67

T44 Russell Knox $24,238.67

T44 Alex Smalley $24,238.67

T44 Stewart Cink $24,238.66

T44 Brian Harman $24,238.66

T44 J.T. Poston $24,238.66

T53 Tommy Gainey $19,773.60

T53 Cody Gribble $19,773.60

T53 Matt Kuchar $19,773.60

T53 Austin Smotherman $19,773.60

T53 Davis Thompson $19,773.60

T58 Cameron Champ $18,816.00

T58 Ben Crane $18,816.00

T58 K.H. Lee $18,816.00

T58 Maverick McNealy $18,816.00

T58 Camilo Villegas $18,816.00

T58 Brandon Wu $18,816.00

T64 Aaron Baddeley $17,976.00

T64 Brent Grant $17,976.00

T64 Robert Streb $17,976.00

T64 Justin Suh $17,976.00

T68 Ben Carr $17,388.00

T68 Harry Higgs $17,388.00

T68 Carl Yuan $17,388.00

T71 Si Woo Kim $16,968.00

T71 Carson Young $16,968.00

T73 Kramer Hickok $16,632.00

T73 Andrew Novak $16,632.00

T75 Satoshi Kodaira $16,296.00

T75 Curtis Thompson $16,296.00

77 Cameron Percy $16,044.00

78 Kevin Kisner $15,876.00

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...