“Same as a certain sweater or shirt” – Golf world reacts to wearing joggers on the golf course

If there is one thing that golf fans are extremely particular and sensitive about, it is about the kind of clothing that should be allowed on a golf course. Usually, golf rules are pretty strict over the uniforms golfers are expected to wear.

Other times, there are some unwritten rules. Not abiding by them is technically not wrong but is definitely looked down upon.

Although rules have slowly started to open up, they don't go without heavy and intense debates about them. For example, wearing shorts on the golf course.

The women have been wearing shorts for decades. So have the caddies of male golfers. However, the PGA Tour doesn't allow its golfers to wear shorts. While PGA Tour golfers can wear shorts in pro-am rounds or practice sessions, they are expected to wear trousers during actual tournaments.

In fact, oddly enough, allowing shorts on the golf course was one of the things that the LIV Golf bragged about as it was establishing itself as a breakaway league.

Now, there is a new debate regarding whether golfers should wear joggers on the course or not.

U.S. golfer Sam Ryder recently wore joggers at the Farmers Insurance Open. As his images started circulating on social media, the debate regarding the use of the clothing began.

Typically looked upon as comfort wear, the topic attracted opinions from both ends of the specturm. Even US golfer Justin Thomas jumped into the debate to offer his two cents.

What the golf world says about joggers on the course?

Caddie Network @CaddieNetwork What is your opinion on joggers out on the golf course? Yay or nay? What is your opinion on joggers out on the golf course? Yay or nay? 👀 https://t.co/m9GUfKAu22

U.S. golfer Justin Thomas was of the opinion that the sport should grow and if the players want to wear joggers on the course then they should be allowed to do so.

Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34 @CaddieNetwork Same as a certain sweater or shirt, some like it some don’t. No right or wrong imo. As @GrahamDeLaet said if the kids like it, let’s love it! Grow the game @CaddieNetwork Same as a certain sweater or shirt, some like it some don’t. No right or wrong imo. As @GrahamDeLaet said if the kids like it, let’s love it! Grow the game

Many users seemed to agree with his opinion.

FergDevins @FergDevins @CaddieNetwork whatever makes a golfer feel comfortable to go for it @CaddieNetwork whatever makes a golfer feel comfortable to go for it

Keith Jarvis Golf @keithjarvisgolf @CaddieNetwork Golf fashion is changing and needs to change to grow the game. Joggers, hoodies, sneakers, are all a part of that. you always see it on the pro tour first, that’s how manufactures sell this stuff, it’s kind of the same as club technology it’s changing for the better of the game. @CaddieNetwork Golf fashion is changing and needs to change to grow the game. Joggers, hoodies, sneakers, are all a part of that. you always see it on the pro tour first, that’s how manufactures sell this stuff, it’s kind of the same as club technology it’s changing for the better of the game.

Stephen @uhohitsstevo @CaddieNetwork They are amazing and anyone who says otherwise is a liar. @CaddieNetwork They are amazing and anyone who says otherwise is a liar.

However, there were several others who would keep the clothing far away from the golf course.

John Mangels @JohnMangels14 @CaddieNetwork Changing traditions for the sake of young players is irrational. @CaddieNetwork Changing traditions for the sake of young players is irrational.

Hard no. @CaddieNetwork They are what we used to wear in high school gym class when it was cold and we had class outside... we called the sweatpants.Hard no. @CaddieNetwork They are what we used to wear in high school gym class when it was cold and we had class outside... we called the sweatpants.Hard no.

Pjotr @peterpjotrx @CaddieNetwork Horrible. Should be banned. Small wonder he played poorly in final round when wore that outfit @CaddieNetwork Horrible. Should be banned. Small wonder he played poorly in final round when wore that outfit

UtahFriday @UtahFriday @CaddieNetwork For us normal folk, sure. For a Professional Golfer no. @CaddieNetwork For us normal folk, sure. For a Professional Golfer no.

Some felt that joggers only looked good on certain people while others thought they were not a good fashion statement at all.

Juliana Anderson @JulzAnderson1 they are not sexy on the corse @CaddieNetwork Naythey are not sexy on the corse @CaddieNetwork Nay 😬 they are not sexy on the corse

theGreenskeepah @theGreenskeepah @CaddieNetwork Good for thee not for my fat legs @CaddieNetwork Good for thee not for my fat legs 😂

Dave @DC_Stretch @CaddieNetwork I don’t care if others want to wear them, but I’m way too old for that. @CaddieNetwork I don’t care if others want to wear them, but I’m way too old for that.

Many were of the opinion that fans should rather focus on the game and not on what the golfer is wearing.

Johnathan Kinder @JohnTKinder just a thought! @CaddieNetwork I am to busy focusing on the game to give a shit what a player is wearing. Why don’t you all that care so much about their outfits start watching fashion shows instead of golfjust a thought! @CaddieNetwork I am to busy focusing on the game to give a shit what a player is wearing. Why don’t you all that care so much about their outfits start watching fashion shows instead of golf ⛳️ just a thought!

Moe Norman Books @Moe_Norman_book @CaddieNetwork Who cares. The world can use a little more of the Moe Norman, John Daly, and Payne Stewart crowd. Bigger things to worry about. @CaddieNetwork Who cares. The world can use a little more of the Moe Norman, John Daly, and Payne Stewart crowd. Bigger things to worry about.

In any case, Sam Ryder's choice of outfit seems to have really stirred up the golf community.

