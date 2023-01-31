“Same as a certain sweater or shirt” – Golf world reacts to wearing joggers on the golf course

If there is one thing that golf fans are extremely particular and sensitive about, it is about the kind of clothing that should be allowed on a golf course. Usually, golf rules are pretty strict over the uniforms golfers are expected to wear.
Other times, there are some unwritten rules. Not abiding by them is technically not wrong but is definitely looked down upon.
Although rules have slowly started to open up, they don't go without heavy and intense debates about them. For example, wearing shorts on the golf course.
The women have been wearing shorts for decades. So have the caddies of male golfers. However, the PGA Tour doesn't allow its golfers to wear shorts. While PGA Tour golfers can wear shorts in pro-am rounds or practice sessions, they are expected to wear trousers during actual tournaments.
In fact, oddly enough, allowing shorts on the golf course was one of the things that the LIV Golf bragged about as it was establishing itself as a breakaway league.
Now, there is a new debate regarding whether golfers should wear joggers on the course or not.
U.S. golfer Sam Ryder recently wore joggers at the Farmers Insurance Open. As his images started circulating on social media, the debate regarding the use of the clothing began.
Typically looked upon as comfort wear, the topic attracted opinions from both ends of the specturm. Even US golfer Justin Thomas jumped into the debate to offer his two cents.
What the golf world says about joggers on the course?
U.S. golfer Justin Thomas was of the opinion that the sport should grow and if the players want to wear joggers on the course then they should be allowed to do so.
Many users seemed to agree with his opinion.
However, there were several others who would keep the clothing far away from the golf course.
Some felt that joggers only looked good on certain people while others thought they were not a good fashion statement at all.
Many were of the opinion that fans should rather focus on the game and not on what the golfer is wearing.
In any case, Sam Ryder's choice of outfit seems to have really stirred up the golf community.