“Some of the best I’ve felt” - Rickie Fowler is confident he can win the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

As the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 unfolds, Rickie Fowler finds himself in contention once again, believing that this could be the tournament where he secures his much-anticipated victory. In the world of professional golf, confidence plays a vital role in determining a player's success on the course.

Rickie Fowler, a familiar name on the PGA Tour, has been displaying a renewed sense of self-assurance in his game. Let's delve into Fowler's mindset and his journey toward claiming the coveted title.

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two

Rickie Fowler's resurgence: A season of near-misses

Rickie Fowler's journey throughout the current season has been marked by consistent performances and near-misses. Despite falling short of victory on several occasions, Fowler has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination.

Notably, his strong showing at the U.S. Open, where he received immense support from the fans, served as a testament to his popularity and tenacity.

Reflecting on his recent form, Fowler stated:

"This is how I've played, it's some of the best if not the best I've felt about my game and on the course really ever."

Stellar performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

As the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 progresses, Rickie Fowler continues to make his presence felt among the tournament's elite. With impressive rounds of 65 and 67 on the first two days, Fowler finds himself just one shot behind the surprising co-leaders, Taylor Pendrith and Taylor Moore.

His performance has been highlighted by his ability to bounce back from setbacks, such as his sole bogey on the par-4 16th hole during the second round. Fowler's unwavering focus and determination have enabled him to maintain a competitive position as we head into the crucial stages of the tournament.

One of the standout moments of Fowler's campaign at the Rocket Mortgage Classic came on the par-5 17th hole during the second round. After his second shot fell just short of the green, Fowler made a calculated decision to employ a wedge instead of a putter. The result was nothing short of spectacular.

Fowler executed a perfect chip up the hill, utilizing the undulations and playing the break beautifully, ultimately securing an eagle. Interestingly, Fowler's reaction after the shot remained composed and collected, concealing the magnitude of his achievement.

The power of confidence and support

Confidence is an intangible asset that can propel athletes to new heights, and Rickie Fowler is no exception. His partnership with Rocket Mortgage, one of his sponsors, has provided him with unwavering support throughout his career.

Speaking about the encouragement he receives, Fowler acknowledged:

"With my partnership with Rocket... I know they're always pulling for me and hoping that I'm in the mix... I know I'll have plenty of support from the Rocket family and the Detroit fans."

The backing from his sponsor and the overwhelming support from the fans have undoubtedly played a significant role in bolstering Fowler's belief in his abilities.

Rickie Fowler's presence and resurgence in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 have reignited his pursuit of a sixth PGA Tour victory.

Fowler's unwavering confidence, showcased by his sublime performance and calculated shot selection, sets the stage for an exciting battle on the greens. The near-misses this season have only fueled his determination, and with his game at its finest, Fowler stands on the brink of securing a long-awaited triumph.

As the tournament progresses, golf enthusiasts and fans eagerly await the culmination of Fowler's unwavering efforts. The Rocket Mortgage Classic provides him with an ideal platform to transform his exceptional form into a well-deserved victory.

With his fans, sponsors, and his own unwavering belief in his abilities, Rickie Fowler is poised to make a significant impact and continue his remarkable journey towards golfing glory.

