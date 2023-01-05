“Sorry DJ you’re no longer cool” – When fans reacted to Dustin Johnson’s Halloween snap with Donald Trump

US golfer Dustin Johnson might have fallen down a couple of spots in the popularity charts after his defection to the controversial LIV golf series in 2022. But he had himself on the receiving end of some intense backlash months before the big move.

On Halloween 2021, Dustin Johnson posted a picture of himself, posing with his then-fiancee Paulina Gretzky, Jeremy Cohen, and some other friends. However, also in the group photo was former US President Donald Trump.

The post took social media by storm and many fans flooded the comment section expressing their displeasure at seeing Johnson with Trump.

One user sarcastically taunted the golfer for the company he had.

"and you’re proud that this is the company you keep"

Another user told Johnson he was no longer cool.

"Ya I’m out. Sorry DJ you’re no longer cool…ewwwww"

One user wrote that after seeing the picture, Jon Rahm was their favorite golfer and not Johnson.

"Wow now I’ve seen it all my favorite golfer with the worst president ever. No longer my favorite golfer John Ramm Is the man now you suck"

Another did not mince words to express how displeased they were by Dustin Johnson's post.

"GROSS that you would pose and post a picture with Trump. SAD"

One user claimed that they were now going to unfollow the golfer and added some vomit emojis for effect.

"And unfollow!"

Another couldn't believe that their favorite golfer was posing with Donald Trump.

"Please say that’s not really trump. If so please say it is so you can stop being my favorite golfer!!!!"

One fan separated Johnson's golf with his political beliefs and said that although they are still a fan, they preferred the golfer's "non-political" version.

"I love Dustin Johnson! But the non political version would be nice! But still a fan nonetheless"

Another user hilariously compared Dustin Johnson's popularity with the stock market.

"DJ stock just dropped."

"If it were anyone else..." - Dustin Johnson jokes about Donald Trump being late

Dustin Johnson and Donald Trump at the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Pro-Am (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Well, it is no secret that former US president and business mogul Donald Trump is a big supporter of the controversial LIV Golf series.

In July 2022, Trump showed up to the LIV Golf - Pro Am event at the Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. However, he arrived almost nine minutes late to the tee time. The tee shots were supposed to start at 10:00 am, but Trump arrived at 10:09 am keeping US golfers Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau waiting.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Johnson joked about it saying:

"If it were anyone else..."

Donald Trump apparently refused to play off the forward tees that amateur golfers played off in the Pro Am. Also he used a golf cart designed to go twice as faster as a standard one.

Trump hit the fairway in his opening tee shot as per reports and told the crowd:

"Well, I'm glad that's over with"

The LIV Golf series will be returning for their second season in early 2023.

