WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump's wrestling belts seized by the FBI

WWE Hall of Famer and former President of the United States Donald Trump's championship belts have been turned in to the FBI.

The former US President was in Bobby Lashley's corner as he battled Umaga at WrestleMania 23. Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was in Umaga's corner and the match was billed as "The Battle of the Billionaires". The All Mighty picked up the win and as a result, Vince's head was shaved by Trump after the match.

According to The Washington Post, lawyers for Donald Trump found the items in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida. The search was one of at least three conducted by an outside team to search for classified materials. A source told The Washington Post that the storage unit contained "suits, swords, wrestling belts, and all sorts of things."

Former WWE Champion praises Donald Trump

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently praised the former president in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Speaking with Bill Apter, Sgt. Slaughter complimented Donald Trump for keeping an eye on Vladimir Putin while he was in office.

"Well, it makes me a bit angry that we're (United States of America) not doing more to help Ukraine. I know that we're helping supply weapons and all that. When it gets to the point where we should have done that [before] and that nuclear bomb might go off, we never know with a guy like [Vladimir] Putin. We never trusted him, we never kept an eye on him. Former president [Donald] Trump kept a pretty good eye on him. Now it seems like he's out of control and nobody can stop him." (2:33-3:13)

Donald Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. It will be interesting to see if any other presidents join him there in the future.

