“Start hitting them with penalties” – Fans rage as slow pace becomes a major talking point at the 2023 Solheim Cup

The 2023 Solheim Cup has started, and the United States is leading the table after day one. However, the major issue that had been the talking point was the slow practices at the Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain.

Flushing It shared a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, that on Saturday morning, the play at the match-play event was so slow that it took about 2.5 hours to complete nine foursomes. Later, in the tweet, a question was asked about what could be done to improve the speed.

"Slow play is a big issue in professional golf and it's on clear display this morning at the Solheim Cup. 2.5 hours to play the front 9 in foursomes is snails pace, county/international amateur matches are generally finished in that time. What can they do to improve it though?"

Fans suggested a few measures that could be taken to improve the pace of play.

One of them wrote:

"Start hitting them with penalties"

Another fan felt that the play was really slow and added that the television coverage of the 2023 Solheim Cup made it more "awful".

A fan felt that the players should take more responsibility and that there is no excuse for slow play. He added that the organizers are vying for viewing figures, and this could help.

Another fan gave a suggestion to put the players on the clock. He added that the golfers at the 2023 Solheim Cup could somehow not be allowed to pick up the ball and mark it, instead finding some way to reduce the aim-pointing and pre-shot routine time.

The tweet on X received heavy interaction from fans. They gave multiple suggestions, and some criticized the golfers for not being more responsible.

There were a few who came out in support and said that the sole reason behind the slow play was the golf course of the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Here are some top comments on X:

Exploring the results of the 2023 Solheim Cup

After day one of the prestigious match-play event, the United States managed to have a points lead against the defending champions European team.

Here are the results of the events at the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Day 1 Morning Foursome

Maja Stark and Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee(US)

Winner - United States

Margin of victory - 1 up

Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Charley Hull and Emilie Pedersen (Europe) vs. Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 5 & 4

Day 1 Evening Fourballs

Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagström (Europe) vs. Rose Zhang and Megan Khang (US)

Result - halved

Margin of Victory - tie match

Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark (Europe) vs. Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz (US)

Result - halved

Margin of Victory - tie match

Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Angel Yin and Ally Ewing (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 4 & 2

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda (Europe) vs. Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 5 & 3

Maja Stark and Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 1 up

The day 2 fourball matches of the 2023 Solheim Cup are underway and the results will be updated soon.