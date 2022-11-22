“That's why I'm even more proud” – Rory McIlroy says winning two tours has become 'increasingly more difficult'

Rory McIlroy won his fourth Harry Vardon Trophy on Sunday. He clinched the title just months after winning the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour. The World No. 1 thus became the second golfer to win the season-long points race on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tours in the same year after Henrik Stenson in 2013.

Speaking to the media from the Earth Course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, the Irishman expressed his joy at the accomplishment. However, he also stressed that it has become “increasingly more difficult” to win on both tours together, which is why he was even more proud to have achieved it.

"It's becoming increasingly more difficult to win both season-long races," he said. "That's why I'm even more proud to do so this year. I've played some really consistent golf.”

"After the American season was done at the end of August, I really made it a priority to come back over to Europe and play and try and win the DP World Tour rankings and thankfully I was able to do that," he added.

Having won the Harry Vardon Trophy despite his fourth-place finish in the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy said that he was aiming to beat Colin Montgomerie's record of eight European number one spots:

"I know Monty won eight of these things… Hopefully I can keep on the journey and try and get close to him."

In a stellar season, Rory McIlroy reclaimed the World No. 1 spot by winning the CJ Cup title last month. He continued the form in Dubai this weekend, winning a big honor on the European Tour. With the title win, McIlroy has moved above Lee Westwood, Sandy Lyle and Peter Oosterhuis on the circuit’s winners’ table.

Rory McIlroy has his eyes set on 2023

Speaking about his goals for the upcoming season, Rory McIlroy said that he had “room for improvement.” The Irishman revealed that he is keen to break his eight-year winless run in the majors in 2023.

“You can improve on everything," he said. "There are certain things that I can improve on. I still think there's room for improvement with my wedges. There's room for improvement in all aspects of my game, certain shots, different trajectories. I'll continue to just keep trying to improve on all of that.”

"I played consistently good golf," he elaborated. "Had a great chance to win at St Andrew's. Had two good chances to win the US PGA and the US Open as well I thought and a great finish at Augusta so I just need to continue that momentum that I've found in the majors and bring that into 2023."

However, Rory McIlroy isn’t diving right into the process. The golfer also revealed that he will be taking some time off the pitch during the break to relax. Dubbing 2022 as a hectic year, the World No.1 said that he will be back stronger for the new season.

