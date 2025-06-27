“That's my wheelhouse,” — When Paige Spiranac revealed why she preferred digital media over traditional one

Popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac runs two YouTube channels, a podcast, an Instagram account, and several other digital platforms. In a video that resurfaced from 2020, she revealed that she prefers digital media over traditional platforms because of the freedom they provide.
Four years ago, Spiranac recorded a YouTube video where she answered questions fans asked about her personal life, career, golf, and other topics. A fan asked why she hasn’t taken up any TV gigs if she’s interested in sports broadcasting. She replied:
“I love doing digital media. I think that's my wheelhouse. That's what I'm good at. That's what I love to do. And it's not that I'm against doing traditional media — I would like to venture into that at some point in my career. But I need a little bit more training, I think, before I do that.” [20:15]
She further added,
“It's just very different. I think with digital content, I'm able to be a little bit more free, and I don't have producers or anyone telling me what I can and cannot say — and I definitely like that. I appreciate that,”
The 32-year-old influencer admitted that sometimes, she doesn’t filter her words and thus, likes the flexibility to be able to say what she wants, when she wants. However, traditional media doesn’t often provide the opportunity to be unfiltered, so she prefers digital platforms because they allow her to be herself.
Despite the restrictions in traditional media, Paige Spiranac also said that she’s not altogether closed off to the idea of doing something for TV. She stated that if she ventures down that path in the future, she’ll love to do some media training and voice work to get better at her delivery.
Spiranac was on the broadcast team for the PGA Tour's Creator Classic event at TPC Sawgrass in March, 2025. She also joined the Grass League's front office and took over social coverage for the league in May.
Paige Spiranac reveals what makes her want to “quit” playing golf
Paige Spiranac attempted to get her LPGA Tour card in 2016 but failed to meet the requirements. Following the conclusion of her short professional golf career, she became a golf instructor and often shares golf-related tips and advice on social media.
In a recent post on X, Spiranac revealed that as much as she loves golf, she gets infuriated when she repeatedly hits hooks without meaning to.
“I love golf but nothing makes me want to quit more than when I keep hitting hooks off the tee. It’s infuriating.”
In another post, she dropped a “hot take.” She said that if golfers can’t properly fix their ball mark on the green, then they shouldn’t even be allowed to tee off in the first place.
Shortly after the first post, Paige Spiranac followed up with a video showing her followers how to properly fix their ball marks in a way that preserves the grass.