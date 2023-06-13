“These are days you dream of” - Nick Taylor pens emotional note after winning the RBC Canadian Open 2023

Canadian golfer Nick Taylor recently shared a heartwarming note on Twitter after his win at the RBC Canadian Open 2023.

In his note, Taylor shared his feelings about the win and how it made him feel. Taylor also thanked everyone who helped him during the tournament, from his family and sponsors to the fans who cheered him on with all their hearts.

The Canadian summed up the importance of his win with an emotional message, thanking everyone for the constant support he got through the tournament.

"These are days you dream of and moments one can only imagine. SO many people to thank. My whole team of coaches. My friend and caddy @DaveMarkle66, these moments are that much sweeter with you next to me. To my parents and brother Josh, I wouldn’t be where I am today without your constant support. And finally, to my wife Andie, you’ve been by my side since winning the Canadian Amateur and have been an incredible partner throughout this wild journey. I think the whole country can thank you for the pep talk you gave me Thursday night," Taylor wrote in the tweet.

Nick Taylor @ntaylorgolf59 These are days you dream of and moments one can only imagine. SO many people to thank. My whole team of coaches. My friend and caddy @DaveMarkle66 , these moments are that much sweeter with you next to me. To my parents and brother Josh, I wouldn’t be where I am today without your… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… These are days you dream of and moments one can only imagine. SO many people to thank. My whole team of coaches. My friend and caddy @DaveMarkle66, these moments are that much sweeter with you next to me. To my parents and brother Josh, I wouldn’t be where I am today without your… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/L1vX7dCocp

Taylor added in his message that his win at the RBC Canadian Open was not just for him, but also for his fellow Canadian players and the country he loves.

"This win was for all of us, for my fellow Canadian golfers, and for the country I love. Thank you, I felt your support every step of the way. Canada, glorious and free. Words I’ll never forget," he wrote.

Nick Taylor's victory in the RBC Canadian Open 2023

Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open 2023 in a thrilling final round. The Canadian ended the tournament with an impressive score of -17.

On the tough Oakdale Golf & Country Club course in Toronto, Ontario, Taylor shot 75, 67, 63, and 66. He won a well-deserved $1,620,000 in prize money and 500 FedEx points, which helped him move up in the season rankings.

Tommy Fleetwood from England tied for second place with a score of -17. He had rounds of 70, 70, 64, and 67. Even though it was a tough fight, Fleetwood just missed winning the title. For his effort, he got $981,000 and 300 FedEx points.

Fans were glued to the last few holes of the tournament, when the two players went into a thrilling playoff. Nick Taylor won, and the Canadian golfer was moved to tears as he celebrated his win.

Poll : 0 votes