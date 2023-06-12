What's in Nick Taylor's Bag?

Nick Taylor is a two-time PGA Tour winner hailing from Canada who most recently clinched the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

When it comes to professional golfers, their bags are like a treasure trove of carefully chosen tools that can make or break their game. In this article, we will delve into the contents of Taylor's bag, exploring the clubs and equipment he relies on to achieve success on the course.

RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Nick Taylor's driver and woods

At the forefront of Nick Taylor's arsenal is his TaylorMade M2 driver, boasting a loft of 9.5 degrees.

This powerful club is paired with a Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6X shaft, delivering a perfect blend of distance and control off the tee. Moving down the bag, Taylor employs the TaylorMade SIM Max fairway wood (15.0 degrees) equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft.

This combination allows him to maximize his accuracy and distance on longer shots from the fairway.

The Irons

Nick Taylor's iron game showcases his versatility with a combination of three different models.

He starts with the TaylorMade SIM Max driving iron (4-iron, 21 degrees), featuring a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft. This club provides him with the ability to navigate difficult tee shots and long approaches with precision.

For his four and five irons, Taylor relies on the TaylorMade P770, which offer a perfect blend of forgiveness and workability.

The remainder of his iron set comprises the TaylorMade P750, allowing him to tackle various distances and shots with confidence.

The Wedges

Around the greens, Nick Taylor trusts his short game to the TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe wedges. With lofts of 52, 56, and 60 degrees, these wedges offer him the versatility to execute a wide range of delicate shots.

Fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, Taylor can generate the ideal amount of spin and control for his pitch shots and bunker escapes. The design of the Hi-Toe wedges provides an enhanced feel and increased surface area for improved performance on finesse shots.

The Putter

The putter is arguably the most critical club in any golfer's bag, and for Nick Taylor, the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red takes center stage. This putter features a balanced and stable design, incorporating innovative technology to enhance accuracy and control.

The Spider Tour Red offers a high moment of inertia (MOI) and a unique alignment system, giving Taylor the confidence to sink crucial putts under pressure. Its sleek red finish adds a touch of style to his bag while delivering consistent performance on the greens.

The Ball

Completing Nick Taylor's equipment lineup is the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball. Known for its exceptional distance, control, and spin characteristics, the TP5 ball has become a popular choice among professional golfers.

Taylor's partnership with TaylorMade extends to the ball, as he relies on its performance to achieve the desired trajectory and control throughout his game. The TP5's advanced technology optimizes his shots off the tee, through the fairway, and around the greens.

In the world of professional golf, the equipment a player chooses can significantly impact their performance on the course. Taylor, a two-time PGA Tour winner, has carefully selected his tools to maximize his potential.

From the powerful TaylorMade M2 driver to the precision of the TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe wedges, each club in his bag plays a crucial role in his success. His trusty TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter and the reliable TaylorMade TP5 ball are vital as well.

With all of these in his arsenal, Nick Taylor has demonstrated that the right equipment is essential for achieving excellence. As fans watch him compete, they can be confident that Taylor's bag is filled with the tools needed to challenge the best and leave a lasting mark on the sport.

