“This is a great way to keep its credibility” – Phil Mickelson says OWGR need to allow LIV golfers to earn ranking points

LIV Golf has been in a fight for its players to earn Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for some time now. After a failed attempt, the series seemingly tried another avenue by announcing a strategic alliance with the MENA Tour (Middle East and Africa), a Dubai-based golf tour recognized by the OWGR.

Amid this, LIV's poster signing Phil Mickelson has come out to speak against OWGR. Mickelson, much like his fellow golfers, was stoked by the Saudi-backed series’ recent move. However, his along with the series officials’ excitement took a step back as OWGR addressed the alliance and said that it was under review. This has led the ace golfer to state that the ranking system needs LIV events "to keep its credibility."

Phil Mickelson’s message to OWGR

OWGR Officials on Thursday revealed that LIV will continue to operate without ranking recognition until the review of its new partnership with MENA Tour is complete. While LIV Golf and its fans will have to wait a bit longer, Phil Mickelson has passed a comment on the same. The six-time Major winner, who has continually led its fights, called out the ranking officials.

Speaking to the media on the eve of LIV's Bangkok Invitational, Phil Mickelson said:

"I think from a player standpoint, it feels great to have everyone at LIV fighting so hard for the players and their best interests. I think for the World Golf Rankings, this is a great way to keep its credibility, while not bringing in politics into the decision-making process.”

The 52-year-old added:

"I think it's good for all parties. Given the many obstacles that we have had to face from those trying to stop it, I think it's a great way to do this in addition to adding in a developmental tour for the Asian Tour who will be our feeding tour going forward.”

Furthermore, Phil Mickelson went on to reason out his demands and said:

"The reason I'm not concerned is that the number of points are based on the quality of the field and not the organization that's running the tournament, and the quality of our field is remarkably strong. I'm sure for the world golf rankings to maintain their credibility, they'll continue to award the proper number of points that the tournaments deserve for all tours."

Phil Mickelson’s comments came soon after OWGR released a statement on the new partnership between LIV and the MENA Tour. While the statement didn’t dismiss the partnership or its intentions, it claimed that the move was “under review” and further changes to the already existing OWGR structure of the MENA Tour were being looked at.

OWGR @OWGRltd



Follow the link below to our website for more Information:

owgr.com/news/official-…



#OWGR

#OfficialWorldGolfRanking Official World Golf Ranking StatementFollow the link below to our website for more Information: Official World Golf Ranking StatementFollow the link below to our website for more Information: owgr.com/news/official-…#OWGR #OfficialWorldGolfRanking https://t.co/ARqbnVXpxi

It is pertinent to note that LIV’s partnership with the MENA Tour was supposed to automatically allow LIV golfers to gain ranking points. The initial statement from LIV and the MENA Tour officials had claimed that the partnership qualifies LIV for OWGR points with “immediate effect.” The Bangkok event was set to be the first where players were accredited with points. However, this has taken a back seat for now.

Poll : 0 votes