Tiger Woods or Michael Phelps: Who is richer? Net worth in 2022 explored

Tiger Woods and Michael Phelps are two legendary sports players. Their incredibly successful careers made them household names around the globe. People who don't even follow the sport know their names.

Tiger Woods is considered the most successful golfer, holds several records, and is the only golfer who managed to top the Official World Golf Rankings for 683 weeks (the longest in history).

Michael Phelps, on the other hand, is the most decorated Olympian of all time. He dominated the pool for over a decade and won 23 gold medals at the Olympics.

Woods and Phelps's careers have helped them add a fabulous amount to their wealth, and they are the richest athletes in the world. However, fans are intrigued to learn the richest among the two.

Although Michael Phelps retired from swimming and is not earning from the game, his net worth is estimated to be around $100 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods touched the billionaire's board earlier this year. Woods' net worth is around $1.1 billion, making him wealthier than Michael Phelps.

Endorsement deals for Tiger Woods and Michael Phelps

Endorsements and advertisements play a vital role in boosting the net worth of sports players. It is no secret that legendary players have signed lucrative deals with leading companies worldwide.

Tiger Woods and Michael Phelps have endorsed numerous brands in their careers and added an astonishing amount to their wealth.

Having endorsed brands such as Nike, Gatorade, and Gillette, 90 percent of Tiger Woods' earnings come from advertisements.

Following the success of Michael Phelps, brands such as Intel, Subway, Beats, and Louis Vuitton signed him as their brand ambassador.

Comparison between Tiger Woods and Michael Phelps's car collection

Woods and Phelps both love to spend their hard-earned money on cars and buying luxurious things.

The incredibly amazing golfer loves to explore the city in his beautiful Cadillac Escalade and Lamborghini Murcielago. Sometimes, Tiger even enjoys driving a Buick Bengal or his classic Porsche Carrera GT and Buick Velite. Woods also owns a Mercedes-Benz S65, a Buick Enclave, and a Buick LaCrosse.

When it comes to cars, Michael Phelps is also not behind. He owns a Mercedes Benz SL63, a BMW 760 Li, and a classic Range Rover.

Tiger Woods and Michael Phelps' house

American golfer Tiger Woods owns a €41 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida. The latter includes a 3,300-square-foot area in which a house is built, and the rest of the multi-purpose buildings are constructed in a 6,400-square-foot area.

The property has state-of-the-art facilities, including a world-class gym for workouts, a wine cellar, a media room, an oxygen therapy room, and a garage.

Michael Phelps also owns a fabulous 6,000-square-foot property in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he lives with his family.

The property is worth more than $2.5 million and features world-class amenities for swimmers' comfort, such as a large pool, fireplaces, and a beautiful backyard. The five-bedroom property is full of fruit trees.

It is important to note that Michael Phelps and Tiger Woods have invested their money in the business and earned a marvelous amount. Phelps retired from swimming, while Woods is returning to the golf course for the upcoming tournament called "The Match" after a brief break,

