Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson: Who is the richest of the two? Net worth in 2022 compared

US golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are easily two of the biggest names in golf. In 2022, the two pros found themselves on opposite ends of the line after Mickelson defected from the PGA Tour to join the controversial LIV Golf series.

With several accolades and titles to their credit, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have always been two of the richest golfers in the world, capitalizing on huge sponsors and hefty cash prizes.

However, with Saudi-backed LIV Golf coming into play, the list of the Top 10 richest golfers has changed dramatically this year. LIV Golf is known for offering exorbitant signing amounts to players and massive cash prizes for each event.

What is Tiger Woods' net worth in 2022?

Tiger Woods at The 150th Open - Day Two (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

US golfer Tiger Woods has been a dominant force on the course ever since turning pro at just 20 years of age. He is tied with Sam Snead for the top spot for the most number of PGA Tour wins with a whopping 82 victories to his name. He is also ranked second in the highest number of major tournament victories.

Over the span of his long and illustrious career, he has been associated with big brands and sponsors and has often been named the richest golfer in the world. In 2022, his salary is said to be approximately $50 million per year.

Like most athletes, the majority of his income comes from endorsements. He is sponsored by brands such as Nike, Gatorade, Rolex, Gillette, Accenture, and American Express, among others.

His net worth in 2022 is estimated at approximately $800 million.

What is Phil Mickelson's net worth in 2022?

Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day One (Image via Eric Espada/Getty Images)

US golfer Phil Mickelson has been one of the top challengers every time he has stepped on the greens. In 2021, he became the oldest PGA Championship winner at the age of 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days. He also has 45 PGA Tour wins and six major tournament titles to his name.

He has been associated with brands such as Heineken, Amgen, Ford, and Rolex amongst others. His salary is estimated at $50 million per year.

In 2022, he reportedly became the most expensive player to defect from the PGA Tour before signing with the controversial LIV Golf series. Mickelson was reportedly paid a whopping $200 million as a signing amount. This move propelled him up the ladder to make him the second richest golfer in the world this year.

Phil Mickelson's net worth is approximately $400 million in 2022.

Tiger Woods v/s Phil Mickelson: Their net worth compared

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at The Match: Tiger vs Phil - VIP After Party (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Match)

Many LIV Golf players have found a place on the Top 10 richest golfers list this year thanks to their hefty pay cheques. However, Tiger Woods has topped the list with an $800 million net worth. Phil Mickelson is second with a net worth of $400 million.

Mickelson comes about halfway short of matching Woods' net worth this year. To conclude, it's fairly evident that Woods is the richest of the two stars.

