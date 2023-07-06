Grand Slam aspirations have tempted some of golf's best players, who have come agonizingly close to completing the coveted career achievement. These extraordinary athletes, battling for glory, came up just short of completing the coveted quadruple crown.

From Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy to Phil Mickelson and Tom Watson, 10 golfers came agonizingly close to etching their names in golf history. Their near-misses attest to the difficulties and rarified air that surround the chase of the career Grand Slam.

Golfers who missed the Grand Slam

On that note, let's take a look at the top 10 golfers who almost won the career Grand Slam.

#1 Walter Hagen

At The Masters, Walter Hagen, a resounding presence in major competitions, left his mark. He came before players like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. He showcased his prowess by winning a total of 11 major championships. Among them were victories at the 1914 and 1919 U.S. Opens, the PGA Championship in 1921, the PGA Championship in 1924–1927, and the Open Championship in 1922–1924 and 1928–1929. Hagen, who was 41 at the time, had already passed his prime playing years when the Masters began, much like Barnes and Armour. He did, however, appear at Augusta National six times.

#2 Byron Nelson

A superb golfer, Nelson won the Masters in 1937 and 1942, the PGA Championship in 1940 and 1945, and the US Open in 1939. He was, however, unable to win the elusive Open Championship. Despite competing in the competition twice, in 1937 and 1955, he finished fifth in 1937.

#3 Sam Snead

Known for his remarkable career, Sam Snead came close to winning multiple times. He finished second at the U.S. Open four times, including the memorable 1939 competition, where an ambitious play on the final hole resulted in a costly double bogey. Unfortunately, Snead's dream of winning the US Open did not come true.

#4 Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer, a sporting star, was one major away from completing the career Grand Slam. He was unable to win the PGA Championship despite three runner-up performances in 1964, 1969, and 1970.

#5 Lee Trevino Lee

Trevino missed out on winning the Masters despite having six major titles from the US Open, Open Championship, and PGA Championship. He considered the Augusta National layout to be unsuited for his playing style and, as a result, skipped the tournament several times.

#6 Raymond Floyd

Four-time major winner Raymond Floyd struggled to overcome the Open Championship's links-style hurdles. His best chance at winning the final leg came in 1978, when he finished second to Jack Nicklaus at St. Andrews.

#7 Tom Watson

Eight-time major champion Tom Watson was disappointed at the PGA Championship. Despite multiple top-10 finishes, his best chance came at the difficult Oakmont Country Club in 1978, when he blew a five-shot lead and lost in a playoff to John Mahaffey.

#8 Phil Mickelson

Known as "Lefty," Phil Mickelson has come close to winning multiple major championships, including six second-place finishes at the U.S. Open. In 2006, his memorable effort at Winged Foot concluded with a devastating double bogey on the final hole. While the coveted US Open trophy is missing from his extraordinary career résumé, Mickelson still has a chance to complete the Slam at the age of 50.

#9 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's early success and steady performance have placed him in a strong position to clinch his career Grand Slam. This feat can be accomplished with only a Masters title. Despite previous close calls, including a collapse at the 2011 Masters, McIlroy remains a strong prospect to join the elite group of Grand Slam champions.

#10 Jordan Spieth

Despite recent problems, Jordan Spieth has the capacity to win major tournaments. While he won the Open Championship in 2017, it is doubtful that he will spend another decade without winning at least one PGA Championship. Spieth's tenacity and talent make him a difficult opponent.

