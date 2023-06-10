Top 10 Golfers who earned the highest paychecks in 2023

Professional golf is not only a prestigious sport but also a lucrative one for the top players. In 2023, several golfers stood out for their remarkable financial success, amassing substantial earnings through tournament winnings, sponsorship deals, and lucrative guarantees.

This article highlights the top 10 golfers who earned the highest paychecks during the year, showcasing their exceptional financial achievements on the greens.

Top 10 golfers with the highest paychecks in 2023

10) Collin Morikawa - $45 million

26-year-old Collin Morikawa, a rising star in the golfing world, had a breakout year in 2023. With multiple tournament victories, including a major championship, Morikawa's skill set and composure under pressure garnered attention and endorsements, leading to earnings of $45 million.

9) Xander Schauffele - $50 million

Xander Schauffele's consistency and composed demeanor propelled him to new heights in 2023. The 29-year-old American golfer delivered impressive performances in major championships, securing significant prize money and boosting his earnings to an impressive $50 million.

8) Jordan Spieth - $55 million

Jordan Spieth, a former world number one, experienced a resurgence in 2023. After a few challenging seasons, Spieth regained his form and claimed several victories, reigniting excitement in fans worldwide. Alongside his on-course success, the 29-year-old's marketability earned him substantial endorsements, totaling $55 million in earnings.

7) Bryson DeChambeau - $60 million

29-year-old Bryson DeChambeau's unconventional approach to the game continued to generate headlines and intrigue fans in 2023. The "Mad Scientist" of golf combined his powerful swing and analytical mindset to achieve remarkable success. DeChambeau's captivating style attracted significant sponsorship deals, pushing his earnings to $60 million for the year so far.

6) Justin Thomas - $65 million

Justin Thomas showcased his immense talent throughout 2023, consistently ranking among the top contenders in major tournaments. With several notable victories and a growing global fan base, the 30-year-old secured lucrative endorsement deals, contributing to his impressive earnings of $65 million.

5) Brooks Koepka - $70 million

Known for his fierce competitiveness and exceptional athleticism, 33-year-old Brooks Koepka remained a force to be reckoned with in 2023. Despite battling injuries, Koepka's determination and strong performances earned him significant prize money and endorsement opportunities, culminating in earnings of $70 million for the year.

4) Jon Rahm - $75 million

The 28-year-old Spanish sensation, Jon Rahm, enjoyed a breakout year in 2023. Rahm's consistent and precise play elevated him to new heights, resulting in numerous tournament victories and lucrative endorsement deals. His total earnings for the year amounted to an impressive $75 million, cementing his status as one of the game's rising stars.

3) Rory McIlroy - $85 million

Despite choosing to remain loyal to the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy, 34, still found himself among the top earners in 2023. With a combination of tournament winnings, sponsorship deals, and appearance fees, McIlroy's total earnings reached an impressive $85 million. As one of the most recognizable faces in golf, McIlroy's marketability and exceptional performances ensured his financial success.

2) Phil Mickelson - $115 million

A fan-favorite and one of golf's legendary figures, Phil Mickelson made headlines by joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. The move paid off handsomely for the 52-year-old, who secured a massive $115 million guarantee. With his charismatic personality and skillful play, Mickelson continued to captivate audiences worldwide, earning substantial endorsement deals and bolstering his total earnings for the year.

1) Dustin Johnson - $125 million

38-year-old Dustin Johnson, renowned for his powerful drives and remarkable consistency, claimed the top spot on the list. Johnson's decision to join the LIV Golf tour in 2022 proved to be immensely profitable, as he received a staggering $125 million guarantee. His outstanding performances on the course, combined with lucrative endorsement deals, solidified his position as the highest-earning golfer in 2023.

In 2023, these top 10 golfers showcased their exceptional skills and marketability, resulting in impressive financial success. As the golfing landscape continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how these players and others navigate the ever-increasing financial opportunities in the sport.

