Top 10 LIV golfers with most individual earnings in 2023 season so far

LIV Golf is considered a cash-rich league. If a golfer wins a tournament then he earns a whopping $4 million in prize money. A single tournament has a $25 million prize purse, out of which $5 million is rewarded to teams.

So far, 10 events have been concluded in the 2023 season, with the last being LIV Golf Greenbrier. It was Bryson DeChambeau who got his hands on the huge prize money.

Interestingly, DeChambeau even revealed that the officials of the league announced to all the players that if they hit a round of 54, they will be rewarded with a whopping $54 million bonus prize.

On that note, let's quickly check out the list of top individual earners this season.

#10 Patrick Reed

The former Masters champion is one of the three names on this list who has earned a lot but hasn't won a single event so far this season.

Patrick Reed came out with five top-10 finishes out of 10 starts this season. He has accumulated a total of $6,782,500 on-course earnings.

#9 Charles Howell III

Charles Howell III started his season by winning the first event on the 2023 calendar, the LIV Golf Mayakoba.

After that, he has only three top-10 finishes but has earned $6,782,500 in total.

#8 Mito Pereira

The Chilean professional golfer has garnered a sum of $6,957,250 from playing in 10 events on LIV Golf thus far.

Despite not winning a single event, all thanks to Mito Pereira's five top 10 finishes this season, which made him earn so much this season.

#7 Dustin Johnson

Two-time LIV Golf individual winner Dustin Johnson has earned $7,357,416 from ten events he played this season.

He also won his second title at Tulsa Invitational fetching him $4 million alone.

Dustin Johnson at Tulsa Invitational (via Getty Images)

#6 Branden Grace

Despite not winning a single event this season, Branden Grace has accumulated a total of $7,374,917 in on-course earnings.

He has finished five times in the top 10 so far this season.

#5 Harold Varner III

The LIV Golf DC winner, Harold Varner III has garnered a total of $7,605,833 on-course earnings this season.

Apart from his win, he has also finished three times in the top 10 on the leaderboard.

#4 Bryson DeChambeau

After winning the LIV Golf Greenbrier, Bryson DeChambeau made a massive jump on this list. As of now, he has accumulated a total of $8,755,000 on-course earnings this season.

His win at the last League event was way more special because of his record 58 scores in the final round.

Bryson DeChambeau at Greenbrier Invitational (via Getty Images)

#3 Brooks Koepka

The 2023 PGA Championship winner has a total of $9,152,083 on-course earnings after ten events on LIV Golf this season.

Brooks Koepka also won his event of the season at the Orlando Invitational, which was also his second victory in the league.

#2 Cameron Smith

After playing in 10 events, the Australian golfer has earned a total of $9,611,667 on LIV Golf so far.

Cameron Smith has won two events, which fetched him $8 million alone this season.

Cameron Smith at London Invitational (via Getty Images)

#1 Talor Gooch

All thanks to his three wins this season, Talor Gooch has accumulated $14,078,583 in total.

As a matter of fact, $12 million came from his three individual wins.