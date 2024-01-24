Top 3 things you need to know about the new Scotty Cameron Phantom putter

On Tuesday, January 23, Scotty Cameron announced the launch of its new line of 2024 Phantom putters. The new putters will be available worldwide between March and May.

The new Scotty Cameron Phantom putters were unveiled on the manufacturer's official website and social media profiles. The presentation includes images and descriptions of the new models.

Let's look at the three most relevant features of the new Scotty Cameron Phantom putters.

Top 3 things to know about the new Scotty Cameron Phantom putter

Scotty Cameron is a globally recognized brand of putters, although it also produces other golf clubs. Acushnet Company currently owns it. The Phantom putter line was originally launched in 2022 and its next update will arrive in less than three months.

Here are the three main details about the updated line:

1- 2024 Scotty Cameron Phantom putter will have 9 new models.

The Scotty Cameron Phantom line will launch 9 new models of golf putters in 2024. According to the manufacturer's website, the putters have the following general features:

"New aerospace-inspired shapes, deliberate alignment cues for down-the-line-sighting and premium milled-in-USA craftsmanship for optimal balance characteristics and stunning aesthetics."

Seven new models will be available on March 29, while the other two will be available on May 17.

2- Each model will have its personality

The new models have a strong focus on alignment, for which the manufacturer worked in depth on the markings, angles and shapes. However, each of the new putters will be unique.

This is how the official website of the brand describes them:

"Phantom 5: Near-face balanced compact wingback mallet with new topline sight dot alignment."

"Phantom 5.5: Compact wingback mallet with jet neck for enhanced toe flow."

"Phantom 5S: Nearly-face balanced wingback mallet with straight shaft and zero-offset."

"Phantom 7: Updated mallet with elongated wings, a single bend shaft and new sight dot alignment."

"Phantom 7.5: Refined angular wingback mallet with jet neck for enhanced toe flow. Left-handed version also available."

"Phantom 9: New near-face balanced high-MOI mallet with long alignment lines and mid-bend shaft."

"Phantom 9.5: Updated high-MOI mallet with enhanced alignment lines and jet neck."

"Phantom 11: Re-designed high-MOI face-balanced wingback mallet with a mid-bend shaft and maximum alignment."

"Phantom 11.5: High-tech, high-MOI near-face balanced wingback mallet with a low-bend shaft for toe flow. Also available in a left-handed version."

3- Made with materials of proven efficiency

According to Golf Digest, the new models will be priced at $450 per unit. They will be produced using premium materials, as has been the brand's style.

3030 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft aluminum are the primary components in the construction of the new putters, which are distinguished from each other by the size of their heads.

These materials, together with their design and construction, result in a product that provides a unique experience to the player, in terms of visual, sound and touch experiences while hitting the golf ball with the putter.