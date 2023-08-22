Top 5 shots at the BMW Championship ranked

The 2023 BMW Championship, which concluded with the final round on Sunday, August 20, was the setting for some of the season's most impressive performances. With their spectacular shots and record-breaking score, PGA Tour players nailed it at the FedEx Cup playoffs tournament.

Max Homa set the course record in the second round, which Sam Burns matched in the third round, and then Viktor Hovland shattered the record with a 60 on Sunday.

Last week's Olympia Fields Golf Course produced some memorable moments, and here are the five finest strokes from the 2023 BMW Championship.

#5 Matt Fitzpatrick

One of the most impressive performances at the 2023 BMW Championship was displayed by English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick. At last week's tournament, he took a shot from behind a tree, and the ball surprisingly landed right in front of the hole. He then hit the ball and it landed in the hole, resulting in a birdie.

Fitzpatrick played four rounds of 66-67-66-66, to finish in second place in a two-way tie with American golfer Scottie Scheffler. He made six birdies and two bogeys in the fourth round of the tournament to finish with a total of 15 under par 265.

#4 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler cracked into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings after winning the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The American golfer is back in form and has played impressive golf in the last few months.

During the 2023 BMW Championship, Fowler took a shot on par 3 eighth hole. His first shot pushed the ball to travel with a speed of 159mph and it landed just a few inches away from the hole. Although he almost lost an opportunity to card an eagle, the shot was really impressive.

Rickie Fowler tied for 25th place in a four-way tie with Eric Cole, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood at the tournament.

#3 Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irish golfer made an outrageous birdie in the first round of the 2023 BMW Championship.

On the 17th hole of the golf course, the former World No. 1 took a first shot which landed in the sight of a tree, but the golfer made a perfect judgment making the ball pass between the trees to stop ahead of the hole. He took the last shot and the ball landed into the hole.

#2 Viktor Hovland

The winner of the 2023 BMW Championship Viktor Hovland put forward an amazing performance at last week's event. In the final round, the Norwegian golfer impressed fans with his awesome birdie.

He took the shot and the ball travelled at a speed of 139 mph to land just a few inches from the hole. Hovland used his putter and carded an easy birdie.

#1 Sahith Theegala

The most impressive shot at the 2023 BMW Championship was from Sahith Theegala. During the first round of the event, the American golfer holed out in one on the par 4 14th hole.

Theegala finished in the T15 position after playing four rounds of 66-72-69-67 to settle with a score of under 6.

You can find all the shots compiled here:

