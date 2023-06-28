Top 5 sleeper picks for Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is one of the most anticipated events on the PGA Tour calendar, attracting top-tier golfers from around the world. While the spotlight often shines on the favorites, it's the sleeper picks that can make or break your fantasy golf team or betting strategy.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at five sleeper picks who could surprise everyone and make a strong impact at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023.

JJ Spaun: A consistent performer

JJ Spaun at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round One

Of the golfers who have cashed in every edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, JJ Spaun stands out as a committed and consistent performer. Alongside Scott Stallings, Spaun has showcased remarkable form in recent times, making him a deserving consideration for a top-40 finish.

His worst result at Detroit GC was a respectable T32 in 2021, and his scoring average of 68.63 in 16 rounds of competition speaks volumes about his ability to handle the course.

With a well-balanced game throughout his bag, Spaun has the potential to exceed expectations and deliver a solid performance.

Kevin Yu: A comeback story

Kevin Yu at the Travelers Championship - Round Two

Returning after a four-month hiatus due to surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, Kevin Yu displayed incredible resilience and skill at the Travelers Championship.

Despite the typical challenges of regaining form after a long break, Yu opened the tournament with seven birdies and a 5-under 65. This impressive performance not only showcased his ability to adapt to different courses, but also indicated that he can find his game quickly.

Having previously held the 40th position in the FedExCup rankings before his injury, the stage is set for Yu to make a strong comeback at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Doug Ghim: Riding the wave of momentum

RBC Canadian Open - Round Two

Doug Ghim is an exciting player who thrives on the thrill of competition. After finishing 125th in the FedExCup last season, he has begun this season in remarkable fashion, making four consecutive cuts.

His recent finishes include a T27 at Quail Hollow, followed by a T19, a T12, and a T15. Ghim's accurate tee-to-green play, combined with his exceptional scrambling skills, make him a formidable contender, particularly on courses with small greens.

While he may have only been 1-for-3 at Detroit GC, his T32 finish in 2021, accompanied by four rounds in the red numbers, provides a strong foundation to build upon. He can ride the wave of momentum at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Chesson Hadley: The streaky performer

Chesson Hadley

Chesson Hadley is a golfer known for his streaky performances, capable of producing impressive results when his game is firing on all cylinders. Although he has experienced mixed results in recent starts, it's important not to overlook his potential.

At the RBC Canadian Open, just three weeks ago, Hadley co-led the tournament with an opening round of 67. While he couldn't sustain the momentum throughout the event, settling for a share of 43rd, it marked his best finish in his last nine starts.

Furthermore, Hadley showcased a strong putting performance at the Travelers Championship, which resulted in a T24 finish. If he can maintain his form, the Rocket Mortgage Classic might witness the best of Hadley's game.

Ryan Gerard: The rookie contender

Ryan Gerard

Joining the rookie class as a Special Temporary Member, Ryan Gerard has caught the attention of golf enthusiasts. Though he has been relatively quiet since his late-winter surge, Gerard did secure paydays in the recent pair of national opens before taking a week off.

While his overall statistics may not be eye-catching, his T32 ranking in par-5 scoring makes him an intriguing sleeper pick at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. This is more so considering the presence of four par 5s on the course.

Gerard's ability to capitalize on these scoring opportunities could give him an edge and help him secure a top-40 finish.

While the Rocket Mortgage Classic attracts a star-studded field, it's important not to overlook the potential of sleeper picks who can deliver unexpected performances.

JJ Spaun, Kevin Yu, Doug Ghim, Chesson Hadley, and Ryan Gerard, all possess the skills and form to make a significant impact in the tournament. As the event unfolds, keep an eye on these sleeper contenders, who have the potential to surprise and outperform their more heralded counterparts.

Whether you're building a fantasy golf team or considering betting options, these sleeper picks offer an intriguing opportunity to add excitement to your Rocket Mortgage Classic experience.

