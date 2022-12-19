“Trying to stay on one leg” - John Daly to undergo knee replacement surgery

John Daly had a dull outing at this week’s PNC Championship. The defending champion settled for a second-placed finish as Vijay Singh and his son Qass lifted the trophy. Now, with the event out of the way, the former two-time major champion is out for surgery.

Daly recently revealed that he is scheduled to have left knee replacement surgery, which has been delayed for a while by the 56-year-old. The golfer, who got his right knee replaced three years ago, is once again going into surgery.

Opening up about the condition, Daly said that it was “tough” and he was “trying to stay on one leg.” Speaking to pgatour.com at the PNC Championship, John Daly said:

“It’s tough when you don’t have a follow-through. I’m basically just trying to stay on one leg. But the adrenaline of playing with my son will get me through.”

The golfer, who has dealt with osteoarthritis in the past, said that he’ll be sitting out for a while after the surgery. Speaking in a pre-tournament interview, Daly added that he’ll be spending more time with his family now that he can’t play competitive golf.

He added:

“So I’ll be out for a while. We’ve got Christmas coming up, so we’ll get to spend some time together.”

It is pertinent to note that the flamboyant golfer delayed the surgery to play at the PNC Championship. Much like Tiger Woods, Daly also chose to play the event with his son John II, rather than spend time in rehab.

John Daly relates with Tiger Woods’ pain

John Daly went on to state that he could relate with legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who also played the event with an injury.

“It’s no fun when you can’t walk and can’t turn and be able to get out and practice enough and complete, which I can’t do right now really," Daly said. "I pray for Tiger. I hope his leg holds up and gets fixed because we need him on the Tour.

"For me, I’ve had probably more surgeries probably than Tiger. They just keep adding up over the last five years. But I get this metal put in this knee, hell, I got more metal than the Bionic Man does.”

For the unversed, Tiger Woods was ruled out of the Hero World Challenge earlier this month due to plantar fasciitis. He was recommended to rest. However, the golfer chose to play in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, while risking a severe injury.

Interestingly, Woods also chose against using a cart on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Daly has been using carts since 2019. Now, the golfer has come out to back Woods on his call by stating that using a cart is in fact that a “disadvantage.”

John Daly said:

“I’m not embarrassed to take a cart. It’s not helping my golf game by any means. I would rather walk and play golf because then you have time to settle down on a good hole or a bad hole and you’re walking instead of just getting in the cart and going up and hitting the shot. It’s actually a big disadvantage. But if I could walk, I’d definitely do it.”

Team Daly finished T-2 with Team Thomas at the PNC Championship.

