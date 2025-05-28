US Women's Open 2025 expert picks: 5 big names who could make noise at Erin Hills

The US Women's Open 2025 will take place this week at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin. The second Major of the season will undoubtedly see a star-studded field.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul is leading the odds with 9 as per Bet 365. The 22-year-old recently registered a resounding win at the Mizuho Americas Open and has shown tremendous promise through her performances.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Hae Ran Ryu are trailing Thitikul at 14. Korda is yet to register a victory this season while Ryu won the Black Desert Championship early .

Fan favorites aside, surprises can also be in store. The 156-player field is loaded with top talents and this week could be their breakthrough moment on the LPGA Tour. Om that note, here's a look at 5 big names going into the 2025 US Women's Open:

Exploring 5 big names at the US Women's Open

1) Mao Saigo

Mao Saigo (Source: Imagn)

The reigning Chevron Championship champion, Mao Saigo has odds of 50 going for her. She had won the first Major of the season last month after winning a five-way playoff against Ruoning Yin, Lindy Duncan, Kim Hyo-joo and Ariya Jutanugarn. The possibility of her pulling off a similar awe-striking win cannot be denied.

2) Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang (Source: Getty)

Zhang has been looked upon as a strong upcoming golfer since quite some time. This season, she has been selective about her participation, putting more focus on her academics at Stanford while recovering from a persistent wrist injury.

In April, she sustained a neck injury. Although her recent performances have been lacklustre, her ability to perform better is undeniable. The 22-year-old has odds of 75 going for her.

3) Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu (Source: Imagn)

The World No. 6 has odds of 90 going for her. She has suffered from rough form this season but she was the one who won two Major Championships - the Chevron Championship and the AIG Women's Open in a single year in the 2023 season. The week that she returned from a back injury last year, Lilia Vu clinched the Meijer LPGA Classic title.

4) Ariya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn (Source: Getty)

Ariya Jutanugarn has odds of 35 as far as the upcoming tournament is concerned. Despite a rocky start to her 2025 season, she has recorded some consistent performances in recent tournaments. She was last seen at the Black Desert Championship where she finished at T6.

Last month, she narrowly missed on winning the Chevron Championship after losing to Mao Saigo in a five-way playoff.

5) Charley Hull

Charley Hull (Source: Getty)

Although Charley Hull is one of the most popular golfers in the world right now, she is not the fan favorite heading to the US Women's Open this week. She has odds of 35 going for her. The Briton hasn't posted a win so far this year and her recent few performances have been underwhelming.

However, her form in the initial phase of the season was impressive as she recorded consistent performances. If she finds that form again at the US Women's Open, fans could be in for a huge surprise.

