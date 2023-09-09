“Walk fast or climb a tree” – Fans react to golfer being stalked by a hyena at a golf course in South Africa

One day, local golfer Neil Whyte found himself in a truly wild situation at Skukuza Golf Course. The course shared a video online where he had a hyena following him around, lurking behind him but never causing him harm.

Skukuza Golf Course in South Africa is right next to a wildlife sanctuary in Kruger National Park, making it the "wildest course in the world." Golfers here often share the fairway with all sorts of critters from the surrounding area.

In the video, Whyte joked,

"Got a new caddie on the golf course."

The hyena kept its pace behind him, occasionally wandering to the side, coming awfully close to the golfer.

In the video, the golfer's composure was evident. With a calm demeanor, it was as if he considered encountering a hyena on the golf course just another part of the game.

Although it may appear unusual, the golfer's lack of panic during the wild encounter is not an isolated incident at the South African golf course. In fact, just a few days ago, there was another sighting of lions nibbling on a sprinkler head near one of the greens.

While some may find it enjoyable, others might prefer the company of squirrels and birds as a safer alternative.

Fan reactions to golfer's terrifying incident

This unusual golfing experience caught the attention of fans on social media, sparking a mix of reactions. Some fans added a touch of humor to the situation, suggesting creative ways to handle the unexpected hyena encounter at Skukuza Golf Course.

Here are a few fan reactions:

"Walk fast or climb a tree"

"I wouldn't turn my back"

"Grab a club out if the bag and be ready to use it"

"Make friends with a lion."

The Skukuza Golf course is no stranger to wildlife encounters, and this incident proves that it is not your typical round of golf, that's for sure!

Here are a few more fan reactions:

While wildlife interactions are rare in sports, fans certainly enjoyed this one.