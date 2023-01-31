Watch: A euphoric Rory McIlroy celebrates wins against Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy claimed victory on the final hole of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic over Patrick Reed. The final table had Reed at -18 and McIlroy a shot ahead at -19 for the victory.

It was a two-man race, as Lucas Herbert finished third but was two full shots behind Reed. The victory was significant, and McIlroy's emphatic celebration showed just that.

Winning a golf tournament is always great, even for someone as accustomed to it as the world's top-ranked golfer. This tournament, in particular, represented a big win for both the golfer and his tour.

McIlroy admitted (via Sunday World) that the victory meant a lot to him:

“It means a lot. It was a battle all day, it’s been a battle all week. I really feel I haven’t had my best all week but I just managed my game so well and played really smart. Just ecstatic that I gave myself an opportunity the first week back out and there’s tonnes of room for improvement but it’s a great start to the year.

“Mentally, today was probably one of the toughest rounds I’ve ever had to play because it would be really easy to let your emotions get in the way and I just really had to concentrate on focusing on myself, forget who was up there on the leaderboard and I did that really, really well."

Reed began the final day four shots behind but made an impressive run to come to within one shot. McIlroy's winning shot and ensuing celebration was a clear nod to two things.

First, he survived a nice comeback from a competitor and was able to win, which is always easier said than done.

Second, he beat Reed. He and Reed have developed a budding rivalry recently as part of the ever-raging LIV Golf-PGA Tour debate. The victory means that, at least for now, McIlroy's side is winning the battle.

The debate isn't going away any time soon. Eventually, LIV Golf members may not be allowed to participate in these events soon. A court case is currently deciding that.

That means it may have been the final time for Rory McIlroy and the rest of the PGA Tour to face LIV golfers head-to-head. McIlroy, in particular, emerged victorious in that matchup. For now, they proved that they're still the tour to beat.

What happened between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed?

Before the tournament, a rivalry was born. Patrick Reed went over to Rory McIlroy and his caddie to greet them. Since Reed defected to LIV Golf, whatever friendship the two had dissolved.

Rory McIlroy with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic trophy

McIlroy snubbed the golfer and refused to even look up at him. Reed took the loss, spun away, and tossed an LIV Golf tee at the squatting McIlroy.

They both took turns speaking out about the incident. The World No. 1 said he couldn't believe, after all that had transpired, that Reed would think a handshake was coming his way.

Reed called his opponent an immature child for snubbing him.

Poll : 0 votes