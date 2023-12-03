Watch: Fan gets one-of-a-kind souvenir from Jordan Spieth at the Hero World Challenge

Jordan Spieth gifted a unique souvenir to one of his fans at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. During the third round of the tournament, Spieth chipped a rock along with the ball, which landed near the hole. Later, he signed the rock and gave it to his fan.

The PGA Tour shared a video on its X account of the fan who received the souvenir. The fan told an interesting story about the rock, saying:

"On the first tee hole, he chipped this rock. And then-this is so sad. And then, and then...Everyone laughed about it and then he was like, 'I haven't got a marker and everyone's like 'Use the rock!' And then he picked the rock up this, that and the other and then he just, like, threw it away and I said, 'I 'll have it.' So, I've got the rock and it's signed now."

Jordan Spieth played a round of 71 on Saturday and is currently tied for fourth at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. With three bogeys and four birdies, he finished the round with a score of 71. Spieth performed admirably in the tournament's first two rounds. In the first round he had a score of 68, and in the second, 67.

Spieth started his game with an eagle on Thursday, November 30. He carded two birdies on the front nine, along with a double bogey and a bogey, and four birdies, three bogeys, and one eagle on the back nine.

Spieth had a bogey-free second round. He scored 67 with five birdies.

When will Jordan Spieth tee off on Sunday at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

Golfers will tee off for the fourth round of the tournament at 10:46 a.m. ET. Will Zalatoris, who sits in 20th position on the leaderboard, will take the inaugural shot of the first round. He will pair up with Wyndham Clark.

Jordan Spieth will tee off with Sepp Straka at 11:52 a.m. ET, followed by Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa. Justin Thomas and Jason Day will play together. They will tee off at 12:14 p.m. ET. The defending champion, Viktor Hovland, will tee off at 10:57 a.m. ET. He will pair up with Rickie Fowler.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge (all-time in ET):

10:46 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

10:57 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

11:08 a.m. – Sam Burns, Tiger Woods

11:19 a.m. – Max Homa, Keegan Bradley

11:30 a.m. – Justin Rose, Lucas Glover

11:41 a.m. – Brian Harman, Cameron Young

11:52 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

12:03 p.m. – Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

12:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Jason Day

12:25 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick