Watch: Joohyung Kim's impressive morning start at the 2023 Travelers Championship 

After a decent outing at the Travelers Championship 2023, Joohyung Kim will be looking forward to making his mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend. One of the highlights of the event was Joohyung Kim's incredible start on Sunday morning at the TPC River Highlands.
In a video shared by the PGA Tour on Twitter, Kim was seen hitting a birdie. He started his day's play on Sunday with three birdies, followed by two pars and then a spectacular eagle.
Here is the video of the birdie by Joohyung Kim:
Joohyung Kim and other golfers' rank on Travelers Championship leaderboard
The TPC River Highlands saw some blazing birdies and faster game play due to its smaller size. Keegan Bradley won the tournament after scoring 23-under and defeated Zac Blair and Brian Harman by a three-shot margin.
Joohyung Kim ended his Travelers Championship 2023 campaign on T38 position on the leaderboard. Kim scored six birdies, six pars, one eagle and three bogeys on Sunday. He carded an aggregate score of 270 (-10).
Here is the final leaderboard of the Travelers Championship 2023:
- 1: Keegan Bradley
- T2: Brian Harman
- T2: Zac Blair
- T4: Patrick Cantlay
- T4: Chez Reavie
- T4: Scottie Scheffler
- T7: Denny McCarthy
- T7: Rory McIlroy
- T9: Min Woo Lee
- T9: Justin Thomas
- T9: Corey Conners
- T9: Alex Smalley
- T13: Rickie Fowler
- T13: Hideki Matsuyama
- T15: Lucas Herbert
- T15: Carson Young
- T15: Doug Ghim
- T15: Emiliano Grillo
- T19: Xander Schauffele
- T19: Greyson Sigg
- T19: Adam Scott
- T19: Shane Lowry
- T19: Russell Henley
- T24: Eric Cole
- T24: Aaron Rai
- T24: Ludvig Aberg
- T24: Austin Eckroat
- T24: Chesson Hadley
- T29: Wyndham Clark
- T29: Sungjae Im
- T29: Viktor Hovland
- T29: Zach Johnson
- T33: Luke List
- T33: Cam Davis
- T33: Callum Tarren
- T33: Gary Woodland
- T33: Ryan Palmer
- T38: Nick Hardy
- T38: Chad Ramey
- T38: Kyle Reifers
- T38: Tom Kim
- T38: Kelly Kraft
- T38: Sepp Straka
- T38: Michael Kim
- T45: Davis Riley
- T45: Jason Day
- T45: Tony Finau
- T45: Andrew Putnam
- T49: Kevin Yu
- T49: Russell Knox
- T49: Matt Fitzpatrick
- T52: Sahith Theegala
- T52: Webb Simpson
- T52: Kevin Tway
- T52: Zecheng Dou
- T56: Justin Suh
- T56: Brett Stegmaier
- T56: Harry Hall
- T56: David Lipsky
- T60: Cameron Young
- T60: Harris English
- T60: Tom Hoge
- 63: Ben Martin
- T64: Andy Svoboda
- T64: Stephan Jaeger
- 66: Ryan Blaum
- 67: Andrew Landry
The PGA Tour's next event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, will be held at the Detroit Golf Club from June 29. Only eight players from the top 30 in the OWGR will be seen playing at the event for a prize purse of $8.8 million.