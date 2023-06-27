Watch: Joohyung Kim's impressive morning start at the 2023 Travelers Championship 

After a decent outing at the Travelers Championship 2023, Joohyung Kim will be looking forward to making his mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend. One of the highlights of the event was Joohyung Kim's incredible start on Sunday morning at the TPC River Highlands.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour on Twitter, Kim was seen hitting a birdie. He started his day's play on Sunday with three birdies, followed by two pars and then a spectacular eagle.

Here is the video of the birdie by Joohyung Kim:

Joohyung Kim and other golfers' rank on Travelers Championship leaderboard

The TPC River Highlands saw some blazing birdies and faster game play due to its smaller size. Keegan Bradley won the tournament after scoring 23-under and defeated Zac Blair and Brian Harman by a three-shot margin.

Joohyung Kim ended his Travelers Championship 2023 campaign on T38 position on the leaderboard. Kim scored six birdies, six pars, one eagle and three bogeys on Sunday. He carded an aggregate score of 270 (-10).

Here is the final leaderboard of the Travelers Championship 2023:

1: Keegan Bradley

T2: Brian Harman

T2: Zac Blair

T4: Patrick Cantlay

T4: Chez Reavie

T4: Scottie Scheffler

T7: Denny McCarthy

T7: Rory McIlroy

T9: Min Woo Lee

T9: Justin Thomas

T9: Corey Conners

T9: Alex Smalley

T13: Rickie Fowler

T13: Hideki Matsuyama

T15: Lucas Herbert

T15: Carson Young

T15: Doug Ghim

T15: Emiliano Grillo

T19: Xander Schauffele

T19: Greyson Sigg

T19: Adam Scott

T19: Shane Lowry

T19: Russell Henley

T24: Eric Cole

T24: Aaron Rai

T24: Ludvig Aberg

T24: Austin Eckroat

T24: Chesson Hadley

T29: Wyndham Clark

T29: Sungjae Im

T29: Viktor Hovland

T29: Zach Johnson

T33: Luke List

T33: Cam Davis

T33: Callum Tarren

T33: Gary Woodland

T33: Ryan Palmer

T38: Nick Hardy

T38: Chad Ramey

T38: Kyle Reifers

T38: Tom Kim

T38: Kelly Kraft

T38: Sepp Straka

T38: Michael Kim

T45: Davis Riley

T45: Jason Day

T45: Tony Finau

T45: Andrew Putnam

T49: Kevin Yu

T49: Russell Knox

T49: Matt Fitzpatrick

T52: Sahith Theegala

T52: Webb Simpson

T52: Kevin Tway

T52: Zecheng Dou

T56: Justin Suh

T56: Brett Stegmaier

T56: Harry Hall

T56: David Lipsky

T60: Cameron Young

T60: Harris English

T60: Tom Hoge

63: Ben Martin

T64: Andy Svoboda

T64: Stephan Jaeger

66: Ryan Blaum

67: Andrew Landry

The PGA Tour's next event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, will be held at the Detroit Golf Club from June 29. Only eight players from the top 30 in the OWGR will be seen playing at the event for a prize purse of $8.8 million.

