Watch: Justin Thomas lets 11-year-old fan hit a shot with his clubs during 3M Open practice at TPC Twin Cities

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas is gearing up for second-last event of the PGA Tour season, the 3M Open. While practicing at the TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota, the Louisville-born golfer allowed a 11-year-old fan to enter the practice greens and even let the young fan use his clubs to hit a shot.

The video was shared by the PGA Tour on their official Twitter handle. The young fan, Tommy, hit a 10-foot shot using one of Thomas' clubs. The golfer is seen giving the 11-year-old fan a high-five after.

Here is the video:

Using JT’s club, he stuck it to 10 feet @TPCTwinCities pic.twitter.com/QOAGlrjEr3 During his practice round, @JustinThomas34 brought in 11-year-old Tommy inside the ropes to hit a shot.Using JT’s club, he stuck it to 10 feet @TPCTwinCities

Fans were delighted to see Justin Thomas making a young fan's day. The comments section of the post was filled with fans praising the 30-year-old golfer for creating a special moment for his fan. One fan said:

A few fans deemed the gesture a class act, saying:

nick @n1ckpsu82 @tpctwincities @PGATOUR @JustinThomas34 JT is always a class act

Truman Wojski @TWojski @tpctwincities @PGATOUR @JustinThomas34 Class act JT. Now go shoot a course record

Another fan wrote that despite his poor form, Justin Thomas is still making fans happy. He tweeted:

Can’t make yourself happy, at least he’s helping others 🏻 @tpctwincities @PGATOUR @JustinThomas34 Bro been getting smoked on the course, only option left is to be for the kidsCan’t make yourself happy, at least he’s helping others

Interetingly, the TPC Twin Cities' Twitter handle shared a photo of Justin Thomas standing with Tommy and wrote in the caption:

"JT is out here making dreams come true #GreaterThanGolf"

"This is just a challenge..." - Justin Thomas speaks about his disappointing performance at the Open 2023

At the recently concluded Open 2023, American golfer Justin Thomas had a weak campaign that saw him miss the cut after the second round. Thomas struggled in the very first day of the event, hitting a round of 11 over 82. His scorecard included two birdies, five bogeys and three double bogeys.

The American is hoping to turn his fortunes at the upcoming 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Thomas addressed his forgettable outing at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in a conversation with Golf Week. The 30-year-old said he was optimistic about turning things around in the upcoming event. Thomas said:

"I really feel like great things are coming. I have a lot of faith and belief in myself to know that this is just a challenge and an opportunity for me to grow and get better and really come out of this even better than I have been in the past."

US Ryder Cup 2023 captain Zach Johnson also expressed his concern over the former World No. 1 golfer's struggle with form. In an interview during the Open 2023, he said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

"Well, as a friend and roommate, I'm concerned just because he's my buddy and I know what he's capable of and that sort of thing."

Justin Thomas will be seen in action at TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open. He is paired with Joel Dahmen and Gary Woodland, and will tee off at 1:54 pm (ET) on July 27.