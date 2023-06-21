Watch: Max Homa gets into an intense showdown with his caddie Joe Greiner at the 2023 Travelers Championship’ Island Umbrella hole

American professional golfer Max Homa is currently at TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, for the 2023 Travelers Championship. Before the tournament started, he was seen getting into an intense showdown with his caddie Joe Greiner at Island Umbrella Hole.

At first, it was Greiner who hit the first shot into the water, followed by Homa hitting the ball into the water as well. After a series of shots, it was Homa who finally got the ball to land on the green, and for Greiner, it was merely disappointment.

After the showdown, Greiner joked that he does not speak much after he loses. You can watch a clip of the showdown here:

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp It’s safe to say @maxhoma23 is a bit competitive! Watch the intense showdown with his caddie Joe Greiner at 15 1/2. It’s safe to say @maxhoma23 is a bit competitive! Watch the intense showdown with his caddie Joe Greiner at 15 1/2. https://t.co/81GVcTQExO

Analyzing Max Homa's Performance in 2023

Max Homa has played a total of 12 tournaments so far in 2023. He started his 2023 campaign with a tied third finish in the Tournament of Champions in January. He followed his good form to win the Farmers Insurance Open in the same month.

Homa finished in the top 10 in five out of the twelve tournaments he has competed in. However, his performance at all three majors so far have been disappointing.

Max Homa with Farmers Insurance Open Trophy in January (via Getty Images)

In Masters 2023, he had a terrible campaign after he finished in the T43 position on the leaderboard. Then in the PGA Championship 2023, he finished T55. The worst came in the US Open 2023 when he happened to miss the cut as well.

Here are his results so far this year:

US Open - Missed the Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge- T9

PGA Championship - T55

Wells Fargo Championship - T8

RBC Heritage - Missed the Cut

Masters Tournament - T43

The Players Championship - T6

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T14

Genesis Open - 2

Pheonix Open - T39

Farmers Insurance Open - 1

Tournament of Champions - T3

Travelers Championship 2023 is Max Homa's thirteenth tournament of 2023. He will look to unleash the best game at TPC River Highlands as the tournament has a whopping prize purse of $20 million.

Who is playing at the Travelers Championship 2023?

The field of Travelers Championship 2023 consists of 156 players. 40 out of the top 50 players in the OWGR are set to play at the TPC River Highlands on June 22.

Here are the Top 50 ranked players scheduled to play in the upcoming tournament:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Jon Rahm

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Patrick Cantlay

5 - Viktor Hovland

6 - Xander Schauffele

7 - Max Homa

8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

11 - Will Zalatoris

12 - Tony Finau

16 - Justin Thomas

17 - Cameron Young

18 - Collin Morikawa

19 - Sungjae Im

20 - Kurt Kitayama

21 - Tommy Fleetwood

22 - Tom Kim

23 - Jason Day

24 - Keegan Bradley

26 - Hideki Matsuyama

27 - Shane Lowry

28 - Sahith Theegala

29 - Corey Conners

30 - Russell Henley

31 - Si Woo Kim

32 - Wyndham Clark

33 - Sepp Straka

34 - Denny McCarthy

35 - Tom Hoge

37 - Adam Scott

39 - Billy Horschel

40 - Brian Harman

42 - Harris English

43 - Emiliano Grillo

44 - Nick Taylor

45 - Rickie Fowler

46 - Seamus Power

47 - Patrick Reed

48 - Kyoung-Hoon Lee

50 - Taylor Moore

Click to check out the tee timings and pairing for the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes