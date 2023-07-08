WATCH: Patrick Reed nearly takes off a man’s head with his shot on day 1 of LIV London

Patrick Reed had a close call during the first round of the 2023 LIV Golf London event. On Friday, July 7, while navigating the difficult Centurion's 13th hole, Reed's shot just missed hitting a spectator on the left side of the fairway. Reed belatedly let out a 'fore' call as the dust settled.

Reed's game, though, took an unexpected turn, when he found himself in thick grass left of the fairway on the par-5 13th hole.

Reed's club flipped over at impact, resulting in a low and left shot, owing to the difficulty of the shot and the high grass. Unfortunately, this trajectory almost took a spectator's head off. Reed sheepishly cried out "fore" a few seconds after the occurrence, but it was evident that the spectator had little time to respond.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the experience served as a reminder of the need of keeping a safe distance from players in such instances. As the famous remark from the film "Happy Gilmore" implies, the observer should not have been standing there in the first place.

Despite the nerve-racking situation, Reed showed his fortitude by saving par on that hole and continued to shine on the course. He finished his final nine holes in two under par, giving him a one-under 70 for the day. However, Reed is seven shots behind the leader, Cameron Smith, who opened the competition with an amazing bogey-free 63, securing the single lead.

Can Patrick Reed continue his strong performance in LIV Golf London?

Patrick Reed got off to a strong start at the LIV Golf Invitational London, finishing the first round with a score of one under par. The American golfer demonstrated his expertise and commitment by carding a decent 70, tying him for 18th place. Reed's consistency throughout the round highlighted his ability to traverse the difficult Centurion Club course in London, England.

Patrick Reed is in good company, since he is one under par with several other great players. Bryson DeChambeau, Chase Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Peter Uihlein, Dean Burmester, Pat Perez, and Bubba Watson are among them. This fierce group of golfers will definitely push themselves to succeed at the LIV Golf London.

Patrick Reed will seek to build on his strong first round and advance up the leaderboard as the event unfolds. He has the experience and commitment to make a huge impact in the next stages. Golf fans and enthusiasts will be watching Reed's performance in this renowned event with bated breath.

