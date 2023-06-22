Watch: Throwback to when Tiger Woods met with breakout LPGA star Rose Zhang at Augusta National

In a meeting of past and future golfing legends, Tiger Woods and rising LPGA star Rose Zhang crossed paths at Augusta National, creating a memorable moment in the sport's history.

Zhang, fresh off her impressive win at the Augusta National Women's Amateur, had the opportunity to meet Tiger Woods during the tournament. Their encounter depicted the passing of the torch from one generation to the next, symbolizing the continuous growth and evolution of golf. Let's delve into this captivating encounter that united two exceptional talents on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National.

A memorable meeting for Rose Zhang and Tiger Woods

The stage was set and as the Augusta National Women's Amateur replayed on Golf Channel, Rose Zhang, the newly crowned champion, found herself tracking the one and only Tiger Woods.

Positioned at the back of the 12th tee, alongside her friend and fellow NCAA champion Rachel Heck, Zhang eagerly awaited Woods' arrival, well aware of the significance of the moment. It was a testament to her rapidly rising profile and the admiration she had garnered within the golfing community.

When a member of Zhang's team caught the attention of Rory McIlroy, who was playing with Tiger Woods and Fred Couples, the news quickly reached Tiger Woods. McIlroy nudged Woods, informing him that a fellow Cardinal, Zhang, was among the patrons in the gallery. With that, a meeting of golfing icons became imminent.

Zhang's face lit up with excitement as she shared her experience, recounting the moment she got to shake hands with two golfing legends. Fred Couples even singled her out, requesting her to stand up, creating an unexpected but welcome spotlight on the talented young golfer.

A resume of excellence

Rose Zhang's encounter with Tiger Woods was not just a chance meeting between two talented golfers but a convergence of remarkable achievements. At just 20 years old, Zhang boasts one of the most impressive amateur resumés in the history of the game.

Alongside her ANWA victory, she has already secured wins in prestigious events such as the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Junior, and NCAA Championship — a feat previously accomplished only by Tiger Woods himself and Pat Hurst.

Zhang's success at the ANWA was particularly captivating, as she triumphed in dramatic fashion on Saturday, cementing her place among the sport's rising stars. Her win came on her fourth attempt at the tournament, demonstrating both her determination and rapid development as a player. The golf world takes notice as Zhang's accomplishments continue to rewrite the record books.

The young phenom, currently in her sophomore year at Stanford University, is on the verge of surpassing Woods' Stanford record for most wins. With an outstanding record of nine victories in just 16 career starts, including an impressive five out of six this year, Zhang is within reach of the mark set by Woods, Maverick McNealy, and Patrick Rodgers, all of whom boast 11 wins. Zhang's incredible trajectory indicates a promising future for the talented golfer.

A perfect moment

After meeting with the press following her ANWA triumph, Rose Zhang returned to the serene setting of Amen Corner for a picturesque moment with her team. As the sun began to set, Zhang and her entourage captured the beauty of the Augusta National landscape in a series of sunset photographs, signifying the calmness that follows a storm of success.

Reflecting on the experience, Zhang described the encounter as "perfect" — a well-deserved opportunity to appreciate the tranquility and celebrate the remarkable journey she has embarked upon. The symbolism was not lost on her, as the meeting with Tiger Woods and the subsequent photo session encapsulated the passing of the torch from one generation to the next, illustrating the evolving landscape of professional golf.

The meeting between Woods and Zhang at Augusta National was a poignant moment that bridged the gap between golf's present and future. Zhang's remarkable accomplishments and encounter with a legend serve as a testament to her immense talent and the limitless potential she possesses as she paves her own path in the world of golf.

