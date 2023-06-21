Watch: Viktor Hovland throws ball instead of chipping at the 2023 Travelers Championship Island Umbrella hole

Viktor Hovland is probably one of the most loved young golfers in recent times. And why not, the 25-year-old has been phenomenal with his game and, of course, is always well-dressed on the golf course.
The Norwegian star is currently at the TPC River Highlands, Cromwell for the 2023 Travelers Championship, which will start on Thursday, June 22. However, before the big day, Hovland and his crew were seen enjoying the Island Umbrella Hole.
In a video shared by the PGA Tour Twitter handle, Hovland was seen throwing the golf ball instead of hitting it with a club. Here is the video:
Before throwing the ball, Viktor Hovland was heard saying that he might just break his arm. Thankfully, he did not!
Analyzing Viktor Hovland's performance in 2023
Viktor Hovland has played 15 tournaments so far in 2023. He came out victorious in the 2023 Memorial Tournament. However, he did have incredible performances in the major tournaments held so far.
The Norwegian star finished his Master 2023 campaign at T7 on the leaderboard. He was praised for his sharp play at Augusta National Golf Club. Later on, in PGA Championship 2023, he was tied runner-up with Scottie Scheffler. They both lost to LIV golfer Brook Koepka by a margin of two shots.
In the recently-concluded US Open 2023, Hovland looked in great touch but he just managed a T19 rank on the leaderboard.
Overall, Hovland finished in the top 10 in five of the 14 tournaments he has played this year. He has not missed a cut in any of the tournaments in 2023. Interestingly, he has been ranked between 11 to 20 on the leaderboard of the tournaments five times.
Here are Viktor Hovland's results so far in 2023:
- U.S. Open - 19
- Memorial Tournament - 1
- Charles Schwab Challenge - T16
- PGA Championship - T2
- Wells Fargo Championship - T43
- RBC Heritage - T59
- Masters Tournament - T7
- WGC-Dell Match Play - T31
- THE PLAYERS Championship - T3
- Arnold Palmer Invitational - T10
- The Genesis Invitational - T20
- WM Phoenix Open - T42
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T13
- Sentry Tournament of Champions - T18
The 2023 Travelers Championship is Viktor Hovland's 15th tournament in 2023. He will tee at 12:50 pm with Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim.
What are the odds and top bets of the 2023 Travelers Championship?
As per Caesars Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler has the best odds 6-1 and is followed by World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay with 9-1 odds.
Here are the odds of the 2023 Travelers Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler +600
- Patrick Cantlay +900
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2200
- Tony Finau +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Tom Kim +3300
- Russell Henley +3300
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Max Homa +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Cameron Young +5000
- Harris English +5000
- Justin Thomas +5000
- Brian Harman +5000
- Jason Day +5500
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Denny McCarthy +6000
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6500
- Corey Conners +6500
- Si Woo Kim +6500
- Austin Eckroat +7000
- Adam Scott +8000
- Shane Lowry +8000
- C.T. Pan +9000
- Min Woo Lee +9000
- Keegan Bradley +9000
- Ludvig Aberg +9000
- Cam Davis +10000
- Gary Woodland +12500
- Aaron Rai +12500
- Eric Cole +15000
- Sam Bennett +15000
- Taylor Moore +15000
- Seamus Power +17500
- Matt Kuchar +17500
- Justin Suh +17500
- Lucas Herbert +17500
- Byeong Hun An +17500
- K.H. Lee +20000
- Brendon Todd +20000
- Will Gordon +22500
- Emiliano Grillo +22500
- Tom Hoge +22500
- Thomas Detry +22500
- Mackenzie Hughes +22500
- Mark Hubbard +22500
- Adam Schenk +22500
- Chez Reavie +22500
- Kevin Yu +25000
- Andrew Putnam +25000
- Nick Hardy +25000
- Davis Riley +25000
- J.T. Poston +25000
- Stephan Jaeger +25000
- Sam Stevens +25000
- Sepp Straka +25000
- Adam Svensson +25000
