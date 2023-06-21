Watch: Viktor Hovland throws ball instead of chipping at the 2023 Travelers Championship Island Umbrella hole

Viktor Hovland is probably one of the most loved young golfers in recent times. And why not, the 25-year-old has been phenomenal with his game and, of course, is always well-dressed on the golf course.

The Norwegian star is currently at the TPC River Highlands, Cromwell for the 2023 Travelers Championship, which will start on Thursday, June 22. However, before the big day, Hovland and his crew were seen enjoying the Island Umbrella Hole.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour Twitter handle, Hovland was seen throwing the golf ball instead of hitting it with a club. Here is the video:

Viktor Hovland is enjoying the 15 1/2 hole

Before throwing the ball, Viktor Hovland was heard saying that he might just break his arm. Thankfully, he did not!

Analyzing Viktor Hovland's performance in 2023

Viktor Hovland has played 15 tournaments so far in 2023. He came out victorious in the 2023 Memorial Tournament. However, he did have incredible performances in the major tournaments held so far.

The Norwegian star finished his Master 2023 campaign at T7 on the leaderboard. He was praised for his sharp play at Augusta National Golf Club. Later on, in PGA Championship 2023, he was tied runner-up with Scottie Scheffler. They both lost to LIV golfer Brook Koepka by a margin of two shots.

In the recently-concluded US Open 2023, Hovland looked in great touch but he just managed a T19 rank on the leaderboard.

Overall, Hovland finished in the top 10 in five of the 14 tournaments he has played this year. He has not missed a cut in any of the tournaments in 2023. Interestingly, he has been ranked between 11 to 20 on the leaderboard of the tournaments five times.

Here are Viktor Hovland's results so far in 2023:

U.S. Open - 19

Memorial Tournament - 1

Charles Schwab Challenge - T16

PGA Championship - T2

Wells Fargo Championship - T43

RBC Heritage - T59

Masters Tournament - T7

WGC-Dell Match Play - T31

THE PLAYERS Championship - T3

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T10

The Genesis Invitational - T20

WM Phoenix Open - T42

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T13

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T18

The 2023 Travelers Championship is Viktor Hovland's 15th tournament in 2023. He will tee at 12:50 pm with Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim.

What are the odds and top bets of the 2023 Travelers Championship?

As per Caesars Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler has the best odds 6-1 and is followed by World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay with 9-1 odds.

Here are the odds of the 2023 Travelers Championship:

Scottie Scheffler +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Wyndham Clark +4000

Max Homa +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Cameron Young +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Denny McCarthy +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Austin Eckroat +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Ludvig Aberg +9000

Cam Davis +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Eric Cole +15000

Sam Bennett +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Justin Suh +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

K.H. Lee +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Will Gordon +22500

Emiliano Grillo +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Thomas Detry +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Adam Schenk +22500

Chez Reavie +22500

Kevin Yu +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Davis Riley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Adam Svensson +25000

