Watch: What happened when Justin Thomas tried to teach Jimmy Fallon his signature golf club move 

Justin Thomas was recently on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the ace golfer showed his humorous side to the fans. He also tried to teach Fallon his signature golf club move.

Jimmy Fallon asked the former world No. 1 to demonstrate his trademark twirl of the club after the shot.

"You do this thing, it's like your signature move. And it's almost like, to me, like a mike drop."

According to the two-time Major champion, it was just a little bit of swagger that golfers should have, although they don't have much.

Thomas entered the show with a scrape just under his eyes. Fallon was curious about the mark. The leading golfer revealed that it was his pet, Dale, who left a scar on his face. Thomas introduced Dale as his then fiancé's "maid of honor."

"We were in Chicago this past weekend and we stayed at there, and woke up in the morning and Dale was there and greeted us while we were in bed, and...This (the scrape) is what happened."

"Ive always felt like making goals" - Justin Thomas on his goals list

Justin Thomas recently posted about his 2022 goals list. When asked about it, the 29-year-old said that he always liked setting goals for the year and he made his close ones do that for themselves also.

"I don't know. It's something I've done. I've always felt like, I've liked making goals and just, you know, I have some that are more achievable than others, and I have some that are more difficult.

"But I make everybody on my team do it. So, my caddie will do it. My dad, who's my coach, will do it. My putting coach will do it. You know, I'll do some stuff with my trainer. Because then, and then, I make everybody share it with each other, so everybody's held accountable."

Thomas said he did that so he could get on with them a bit about the goals they couldn't achieve.

Justin Thomas on his relationship with his father

Justin Thomas has very cordial relationship with his father Mike Thomas, who is his coach as well

Justin Thomas was also asked about his relationship with his father, Mike. The American golfer explained how good it is.

"It's great. It's great. We have an unbelievable relationship. I think we've done a really good job over the past.

"Just separating the father/ son and player/coach, you know. We know that when we're at the golf course, we're there for business and when we're away from the golf course, he's my dad and one of my best friends. So I'm very, very lucky to have him."

Justin and Mike are currently participating in the ongoing PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf club.

Fallon asked Thomas about the documentary that Netflix is making on him, which will come out next year. Fallon asked if Thomas was nervous when surrounded by the camera.

"I think, and to be perfectly honest, in a situation like this, I'm a little more nervous with a film crew because this is not my comfort zone. When I'm on a golf course, that's what I do. So, I'm very comfortable in that atmosphere. But I think it's going to be great."

