Watch: When Cameron Smith did a ‘shoey’ on stage at LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV golfers enjoy celebrating their wins and exceptionally amazing performances by doing shoey. The practice is pretty common for golfers after winning the tournaments and this tradition is far more popular in Australia.

Earlier this year, when the Saudi circuit players travelled all the way to Australia for their tournament, an internet-famous DJ, Fisher, tried to convince native golfer, Cameron Smith, for a shoey.

During the first round of the LIV Golf Adelaide, the DJ offered Smith a drink in a Nike shoe. However, the golfer palmed him and moved to continue his game. However, later that week, Fisher finally got Cameron Smith for the shoey.

While he was performing for the Adelaide audience, he called Smith on the stage and offered him the drink. Smith, playing in his homeland, could not deny his fans' request and chugged the drink.

Fisher shared a video of Cameron Smith performing Shoey on his Instagram account.

As the Australian golfer chugged the drink, the crowd went crazy and cheered for him.

It is important to note that Talor Gooch won the LIV Golf Adelaide Championship and also celebrated his victory by drinking in a shoe. He registered a three-stroke victory over Anirban Lahiri.

Smith finished in a tie for third place, four strokes behind the winner.

"I feel really comfortable around that place" - Cameron Smith on playing in his homeland

Smith was the biggest attraction at the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament. His fans were overly excited to see their native player competing in the country.

Earlier this year, Smith opened up about defending his Australian PGA Championship in Australia and playing in his homeland. He was quoted as saying by Yahoo! Sports:

"It's probably number one for things I want to win. I've been close and I feel like it's been right there for me a bunch of times and I haven't really taken advantage of it.

"It's at a couple of really good golf courses this year - The Australian in particularly I feel really comfortable around that place. I've also played well around the Lakes but the Australian for me is somewhere where I think I can go out there and make a ton of birdies and hopefully win convincingly."

Cameron Smith is arguably one of the most successful Australian golfers. He was the top-ranked golfer from the PGA Tour who joined LIV Golf in 2022.

He delivered some of the most astounding performances in 2023. At the beginning of the LIV Golf season, in Mayakoba, Smith placed sixth. According to pundits, his two victories on the LIV Golf in 2023 made him the clear favorite to win the individual title. However, he struggled with his game at the Jeddah event, finishing in 25th place, which put him in seventh place overall in the LIV Golf standings.