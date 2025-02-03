"We're just getting started"- When Phil Mickelson's coach overhaul led to his first Players Championship victory

On May 14, 2007, Phil Mickelson won his first-ever The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. It wasn’t an easy victory for Mickelson, as he was playing his first tournament without his long-time coach, Rick Smith. Butch Harmon stepped in to coach him for the first time, bringing with him the experience of having previously guided Tiger Woods to eight Major titles.

Rick Smith's exit was expected by many fans, as Mickelson had been attempting too many risky shots without showing significant improvement. In 2006, a wayward drive had cost him the U.S. Open, and despite winning at Pebble Beach and finishing second at the Nissan Open, he remained dissatisfied with his driving.

Phil Mickelson explained his decision to change coaches while speaking to the Golf Channel (via NBC Sports):

“This has been a difficult decision for me. I feel that now is the time to go in a new direction. I went to Rick Smith as a friend and asked for his understanding of this decision, and he’s been very supportive of it. No one could ask for a more true or loyal friend.”

Trending

With an immediate effect on his playing style after joining hands with Butch Harmon and winning The Players Championship that year, Mickelson said (via Espn.in):

"What's most exciting is I feel like we're just getting started."

Typically, a golfer takes weeks or even months to make such a major change. Many players spend a long time reconsidering before finally making a decision. Even Tiger Woods, when coached by Butch Harmon, took a year before replacing him with Hank Haney.

Phil Mickelson’s association with Harmon developed after weeks of discussions, eventually leading to the coaching change.

Butch Harmon explained how mindset changes helped Phil Mickelson's game

PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Butch Harmon explained how just a few weeks of coaching transformed Mickelson’s fortunes. For Harmon, getting Mickelson to be a little more conservative was crucial for success at The Players Championship, ensuring he felt comfortable under pressure. He said (via Espn.in) in May 2007:

"It's a mindset. It's a matter of trying to get him to play a little more conservatively, not quite as aggressively. That may be a bigger problem than the swing."

Not only that, but Harmon also advised Mickelson to take one side of the fairway out of play on the final day of the tournament. Mickelson echoed Harmon’s philosophy on managing pressure and said at a press conference:

“Yeah, that’s our goal—to eliminate half the trouble, absolutely. So then I only have to worry about half of the golf course. That makes it a lot easier.”

Phil Mickelson won the 2007 Players Championship by finishing at 11-under 277, securing a two-shot victory over Sergio Garcia. Garcia put up a fight, scoring four birdies in his last five holes, but it wasn’t enough. Butch Harmon’s reaction to the victory was telling as he said (via Wthr.com):

"You're just seeing the tip of the iceberg. He's going to get a lot better."

With this victory—his second of the year—Phil Mickelson moved up to No. 2 in the world rankings. It was the 31st career win for Lefty, earning him a prize money of $1.62 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback