What is Beau Hossler's net worth as of 2023? Golfer's career earnings and more explored

Beau Hossler fired a first round of 62 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas to take the solo lead at the Shriners Children's Open.

Hossler continues his excellent form in the current FedEx Cup Fall season, which includes a T30 at the Fortinet Championship and a T28 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Hossler has earned $8.9 million in his seven seasons as a professional. He began his career on the Korn Ferry Tour (then called the Web.com Tour) and currently plays on the PGA Tour.

Expand Tweet

Beau Hossler had a successful career as an amateur, winning 14 tournaments. His professional career began in 2016, and he earned a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017. He played there for just one year, after which he earned his PGA Tour card.

On the developmental circuit, Beau Hossler played 19 tournaments and made 14 cuts. He did not win but finished second three times. His earnings totaled $254,000.

As of 2018, Beau Hossler has become a consistent player on the PGA Tour, although big results have yet to come for him.

He has played 173 tournaments at this level, making 111 cuts. His best finishes are two runner-up finishes and 10 other top 10s. His career earnings in the circuit are more than $8.6 million.

What is Beau Hossler's best season so far?

The 2022-23 season was Beau Hossler's best season, both athletically and financially. He has earned $2.5 million so far (with five tournaments remaining, including the Shriners Children's Open).

This season, Hossler has failed to repeat his career-best second-place finish, but he has been much more consistent in his play. Proof of that is that he has made the cut in 22 of the 31 tournaments he has played.

His best results of the season were a T3 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a T10 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and a T6 at the Barracuda Championship.

However, his best financial result came at the Phoenix Open (T14) where he earned $335,000. The Zurich Classic earned him $332,175, while the FedEx St. Jude Championship (T20) earned him $233,000.

Hossler had one other finish of more than $200,000 (T11, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and six others of more than $100,000.

His sponsorships can also be added to his net worth. As far as we know, Hossler is sponsored by the insurance company Am Trust Insurance and the fashion company Michael Kors.