What channel is Presidents Cup 2022 on? Streaming link, schedule, start time and more explored

The first round of the ongoing Presidents Cup ended with the US team leading 4-1 against the International team. The five-day championship is taking place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, with every watchful golf fan clinging to the event.

Of course, it is a clash of the best players in the world. The favorite is obviously the US team which is being touted to win its fifth cup on home soil, but the yellow and black might also pull off an incredible upset. No golf fan would want to miss out on nail-biting plays over the beautiful greens of the Quail Hollow Club.

Here's taking a look at the streaming link, schedule and the start times.

How to watch the Presidents Cup:

The Presidents Cup will be broadcast live on TV as well as live streamed online.

All the broadcasts will be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The Golf Channel can also be accessed through AT&T TV Now and FuboTV online platforms.

What is the schedule of the Presidents Cup?

The coveted championship will take place over a period of five days amongst the twelve members of both the US and the International teams. However, everyday Tees will begin at a different time every day.

Day and Date Event ET(Eastern Time) BST(British Standard Time) IST(Indian Standard Time) JST(Japanese Standard Time) Thursday, September 22 Foursomes 13:00-18:00 18:00-22:00 22:30-3:30(September 23) 2:00(Both September 23) Friday, September 23 Fourball 11:30-18:00 16:30-22:00 21:30-3:30(September 24) 12:25(Both September 24) Saturday, September 24 Foursomes and Fourball 7:00-18:00 12:00-22:00 16:30-3:30(September 25) 20:00(Both September 25) Sunday, September 25 Singles 12:00-18:00 17:00-22:00 21:00-3:30(September 26) 1:00(Both September 26)

In the case of Foursomes, teammates will play a single golf ball and shoot alternatively until it enters the hole. As only two balls will be in play in each group, the competition will move at a good pace.

Fourball will have two teams facing each other with each of them playing their own ball. Singles will feature one-on-one matches competed over 18 holes.

What are the start times?

With such unpredictable and constantly changing scores bound to happen on the course, no golf fan would want to be late to the party. However, Tees will begin at different timings each day, and broadcasts and streaming will be based on that.

Here are the Tee timings for each day so that nobody misses out on any crucial exciting moments of the Presidents Cup.

Day and Date ET(Eastern Time) BST(British Standard Time) IST(Indian Standard Time) JST(Japanese Standard Time) Thursday, September 22 13:05 18:05 22:35 2:05(September 23) Friday, September 23 11:35 16:35 21:35 12:30 (September 24) Saturday, September 24 7:12 (Round 3)12:05 (Round 4) 12:12 (Round 3)17:05 (Round 4) 16:42 (Round 3)21:05 (Round 4) 20:12 (Round 3)1:00 (Round4)(September 25) Sunday, September 25 12:02 17:02 21:02 1:02(September 26)

However, airtime is subject to change, so please be aware of that.

Day 1 ended with the scoreboard painted in red with the lead-off duo of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele dominating the field in foursomes. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas also looked strong.

But the International team is not one to be underestimated. The so-called underdogs have come in with a loaded team. Cam Davis and Si Woo Kim pulled off a 2 up win over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

So far in the long history of the Presidents Cup, the International team has only won once, in 1998. In 2003, the two teams reached a historic tie of 17-17.

Will the US be able to maintain their lead or will the International team mount a fierce comeback will be interesting to see.

