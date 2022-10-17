What is Dustin Johnson’s net worth? Is he close to matching Phil Mickelson?

US golfer Dustin Johnson was recently crowned the first individual champion of the regular season in the controversial LIV Golf series. He was already one of the richest golfers in the world prior to defecting from the PGA Tour.

Johnson has earned $72 million from prize winnings in tournaments. He has signed with famous brands such as Adidas, BodyArmor, Hublot, RBC, NetJets, Perfect Practice and TaylorMade. Johnson earns around $11 million from his endorsements. Adidas even has a Dustin Johnson collection that offers fans his full look, right from his shoes to his hat, for purchase.

After joining LIV Golf, he lost one sponsor - Royal Bank of Canada. However, his net worth has only grown since then.

LIV Golf, which is known for giving out hefty pay cheques to its players, has increased his net worth. Johnson was reportedly paid a whopping amount of $125 million to join the league. After winning the individual champion title in the Bangkok edition of the Saudi-backed series, Johnson won $18 million as cash prize.

As of 2022, Dustin Johnson's net worth is $100 million.

How far behind is Dustin Johnson from matching Phil Mickelson?

Dustin Johnson (L) and Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Invitational - London - Day One (Image via Matthew Lewis/Getty Images))

LIV Golf series has dramatically changed the top 10 richest golfers list in 2022. With the exorbitant signing amounts received by LIV Golf players, they have dominated the list this year.

US golfing legend Phil Mickelson has topped the list to become the richest golfer in the world in 2022. He was arguably the biggest name to join LIV Golf, so he was the most expensive player the controversial league acquired.

In June 2022, it was revealed that Mickelson was reportedly paid a whopping $200 million as a signing amount by LIV Golf.

Throughout his career, he has won around $100 million in tournament prizes. In a year, he earns roughly around $40 to $50 million, with $10 million coming from cash prizes and $50 million from endorsements.

Mickelson has been associated with brands such as Heineken, Amgen, Callaway, Ford, Rolex, and Intrepid Financial Partners. He has also been a part of many commercials.

In 2022, Phil Mickelson's net worth is around $300 million.

Even though net worth numbers are only approximations, they wouldn't be too far from reality. So if solely numbers are considered, Dustin Johnson is a heavy $200 million behind Phil Mickelson in net worth.

