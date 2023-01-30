What happened to Jon Rahm at the Farmers Insurance Open?

Jon Rahm finished in the two-way tier alongside Jason Day in the seventh position at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. The Spaniard had some unfortunate shots on the final day, resulting in his seventh-place finish.

After the first round, Rahm came close to being eliminated from the competition, but he rallied on Friday. With a birdie on the second hole of the tournament's first round, two more birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey later in the day, he finished the day with a score of 73 to settle at 116.

Jon Rahm continued to surprise on Day 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open, beginning his round with a bogey on the first hole. He regained his place in the competition with an eagle on the fifth hole after missing shots on his previous three holes.

Rahm added two more eagles in the 10th and 11th holes before making three more in the next three holes. After making two bogeys on the 12th and 18th holes, the 28-year-old golfer finished at T-14.

He maintained his good form on the third day and made six birdies, a bogey, and an eagle on the ninth hole. His impressive performance on the third day helped Jon Rahm finish at T2.

Rahm was on his way to clinching the third tournament in a row, but sadly, things slipped from his hands in the decisive round.

He could only hit three birdies in the final, and with three bogeys and one double bogey, Jon finished at T7, while Max Homa came from behind to beat leader Sam Ryder. Homa registered a two-shot victory over Keegan Bradley, who finished second.

"I was in the rough" - Jon Rahm opens up about his performance at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

Rahm was only two strokes behind Sam Ryder going into the final round. However, he missed a 9-foot par putt on the opening hole, putting him four strokes back.

Then, on the fifth hole, he made a mess, and Jon Rahm missed a chance to win his third straight PGA Tour championship and break Dustin Johnson's record set in 2017.

Torrey Pines has been his favorite golf course since winning the tournament in 2017 and also registered his victory at the US Open in 2021 at the same course. However, it was not his day at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Speaking about his performance, Jon Rahm said:

“If it just stays in the rough I have an up-and-down chance, hits the cart path and goes to a dead spot. I got the worst possible lie in the rough. Anytime I was in the rough, I was just dead as could be.”

He went on to say:

“I knew it would be a tough day. I knew a couple under probably would have had a chance, but I just didn’t have it.”

It is important to note that if Jon Rahm had won the tournament, he would have regained the World No. 1 title. Rahm is currently No. 3 in the Official World Rankings.

