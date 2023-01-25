What happened the last time Tiger Woods played The Farmers Insurance Open?

Tiger Woods had a bad luck run at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2020. Woods has won seven Torrey Pines events. However, the last time he played, the star golfer hit one of the unluckiest shots of his career and finished at T9 with a score deficit of two.

Tiger Woods played well, but one shot kept him from winning the historic championship. The American golfer avoided the wedges and went straight into the greens. He took a shot that went smoothly toward the hole but bounced off. The shot turned the tables, and Woods lost the championship.

Woods did not compete in the tournament in 2021 and missed the event due to an injury he suffered in 2022. He will also not play at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023 due to an injury. Woods has been dealing with a leg injury and withdrew from the Hero World Challenge in December 2022.

Woods has missed several tournaments since his near-death car accident in 2021. He was on complete bed rest until he returned to compete at the Masters in 2022. However, he struggled to play at the US Open and again went on hiatus in July 2022.

Woods was set to make a comeback at the Hero World Challenge but missed the event as he developed plantar fasciitis ahead of the tournament. He returned to play in a television exhibition series called The Match but lost to an American duo, Justin Thomas, and his college buddy, Jordan Spieth.

Woods played at the PNC Championship alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods. Team Woods finished in T8 alongside team Spieth and team O'Meara.

Tiger Woods holds the record for winning the Farmers Insurance Open the most

The Farmers Insurance Open is a historic championship that began in 1952. Ted Kroll clinched the first trophy of the tournament, defeating Jimmy Demaret by three strokes.

Tiger Woods began competing in the championship early in his professional career. He won the tournament in 1999 by two strokes against Billy Ray Brown. The following year, he finished runner-up alongside Shigeki Maruyama.

The winning streak continued in 2003. Tiger Woods registered his victory over Carl Pettersson by four strokes.

He won the championship consecutively from 2005 to 2008. Woods won the tournament for the seventh time in 2013, defeating Brandt Snedeker and Josh Teater.

Tiger Woods holds the record for winning the Farmers Insurance Open the most times. Phil Mickelson won the trophy thrice, while Arnold Palmer, Tommy Bolt, J.C. Snead, Tom Watson, Steve Pate, Brandt Snedeker, and Jason Day won it twice.

The 2023 edition of the championship is set to take place from January 25 and will continue till 28 at the Torrey Pines South Course. The championship has a purse of $8 million and will feature some of the biggest names in the golf world.

Fans' favorite Jon Rahm will return to compete in the tournament alongside Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Si Woo Kim, Will Zalatoris, Luke List, and others.

