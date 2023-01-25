When and where to watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open?

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will take place from January 25 to 28, 2023 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. The tournament has a stunning line-up on offer for spectators.

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, and Jason Day are some of the golfers who will be competing in the tournament.

Here's a look at the schedule for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:

*Please note that the times are local, i.e. PST

Wednesday, January 25

Opening Round: North and South Courses

Gates Open: 8:30 a.m.

First Tee: 9:00 a.m.

Hospitality Venues Open: 9:30 a.m.

Expected End of Play: 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 26

Opening Round: North and South Courses

Gates Open: 8:30 a.m.

First Tee: 9:00 a.m.

Hospitality Venues Open: 9:30 a.m.

Expected End of Play: 4:00 p.m.

Friday, January 27

Opening Round: South Course

Gates Open: 9:00 a.m.

First Tee: 9:30 a.m.

Hospitality Venues Open: 10:30 a.m.

Expected End of Play: 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 28

Opening Round: South Course

Gates Open: 9:00 a.m.

First Tee: 9:30 a.m.

Hospitality Venues Open: 10:30 a.m.

Expected End of Play: 4:30 p.m.

How can you watch PGA Tour's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open?

2022 Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round (Image via Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will be available for viewing on various platforms. Here's a look at where and when you can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open live:

Wednesday and Thursday:

The Golf Channel will air from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST. Both GolfChannel.com/NBC Sports and PGATOUR.com/PGA TOUR App will offer live simulcast coverage of the event.

Friday:

The Golf Channel will broadcast the event from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST, with a live feed available at GolfChannel.com. The CBS broadcast will run from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST. Both PGATOUR.com/the PGA TOUR App and CBSSports.com/the CBS App/Paramount+ will offer a simulcast of the event.

Saturday:

The Golf Channel will broadcast coverage from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST. The program will also be broadcast live on GolfChannel.com. CBS will broadcast from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. PST, with a live stream available at PGATOUR.com/the PGA TOUR App or CBSSports.com/the CBS App/Paramount+.

Sunday:

The final round will be shown live on the Golf Channel from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST. On all tournament days, the PGA Tour will have four simultaneous feeds on ESPN+. To access that, though, a subscription is necessary.

It is necessary to note that the timings are subject to change.

