Sungjae Im gifts customized Scottie Cameron putters to guests at his wedding

South Korean golfer Sungjae Im certainly went all out at his wedding. The rising star, who recently got married, had special gifts planned for the guests attending his special day.

Sungjae Im gifted his guests customized and signed Scottie Cameron putters. They are the best ones in the market and the most cutting-edge ones that money can buy. It is unclear which models were gifted.

However, a Scottie Cameron Phantom X 9 putter was spotted on social media. It is one of the best Scottie Cameron putters. It is possible that the emerging star also handed out Scottie Cameron TourType SSS Flowback 5.

Other possible options could be the Special Select range of putters that include Newport 2, which is the most famous putter right now along with Select Del Mar.

The South Korean star got married to his bride in a fairytale wedding. The ceremony seemed to have been extremely private as no other details were leaked. The golfer took to social media to announce this joyous event.

He wrote:

"Thank you again to everyone who congratulated me. From now on, I will live harder and happier. Thank you."

Sungjae Im joins long list of golfers who got married this year

Sungjae Im at The CJ Cup - Round Three (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im has had a momentous year. In 2022, he qualified for and put forth a brilliant show at the Presidents Cup for the International team. Along with a great display of skills on the course, his personal life also seems to be going very well, if the fairytale wedding picture is anything to go by.

However, the South Korean star is not the only golfer heading for happily ever after this year. In fact, it seems to be a year of love for the golfing community as Sungjae Im joins a long list of golfers who got married in 2022.

US golfer Justin Thomas got married to long-time girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski in an intimate ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee. Several big golfers were in attendance, while fellow US golfer, friend, and 'The Match' partner Jordan Spieth was the best man. It was a private ceremony as it also had a no-phone policy.

US golfer Will Zalatoris also got hitched to long-time girlfriend and college best friend Caitlin Sellers earlier in December. The couple had announced their engagement in April 2021. They have been vocal about their relationship with Zalatoris, even revealing that he planned his proposal during his Masters debut.

He added that this planning helped him not get overwhelmed and it showed as he finished runners-up after a brilliant performance.

Certainly, the year has culminated beautifully for these top golfers!

