What is inside 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta winner Tony Finau's bag? Take a look

Tony Finau claimed victory at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, an impressive feat that highlighted his exceptional golfing skills. Finau's win was a result of a combination of his abilities and the equipment he used to achieve success on the golf course. In this article, we will take a closer look at what's inside Finau's bag and how it helped him clinch the victory.

Let's take a look inside Tony Finau's bag:

The Driver

The driver is arguably the most crucial club in any golfer's bag, and Tony Finau's choice for the 2023 Mexico Open was Titleist TSi3. This driver features advanced technology that helps optimize speed and distance while providing consistent performance.

Titleist TSi3 has a compact shape and a thinner crown that contributes to a lower center of gravity, which improves ball speed and reduces spin. Finau's driver has a 10-degree loft, which suits his swing style and maximizes distance. The driver also has a SureFit CG track that allows for weight adjustments to further customize the ball's flight and trajectory.

Tony Finau's accuracy off the tee was impressive, and his driving was a key factor in his success. Titleist TSi3 is undoubtedly one of the most advanced drivers on the market, and it's no surprise that Finau chose it to help him win the 2023 Mexico Open.

The Irons

The irons are critical to the golfer's success, and Finau used the Ping i210 irons for the Mexico Open. These irons have a sleek design and a smaller profile that offers greater control and feel, ideal for golfers who prioritize precision over distance.

The Ping i210 irons feature a soft, forged feel that delivers consistency and accuracy, even on off-center hits. Tony Finau's irons have True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, which provide stability and control, making them perfect for Finau's swing speed.

The Ping i210 irons have a unique toe and heel weighting system that helps increase forgiveness, making them an excellent choice for golfers who need a little help with their ball striking. Finau's ability to control his ball flight and shape his shots with these irons was crucial in his win at the 2023 Mexico Open.

The Putter

The putter is arguably the most important club in any golfer's bag, and Finau's choice for the Mexico Open was the Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2.5 putter. The putter features a classic blade design that provides a clean, simple look at the address, ideal for golfers who prefer a traditional putter.

The Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2.5 putter has a milled face that provides a consistent, soft feel and a small, tapered neck that enhances toe flow. Finau's putter has a 34-inch shaft length, which is the standard length for most golfers.

Tony Finau's putting was exceptional throughout the Mexico Open, and his Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2.5 putter played a significant role in his success. The putter's classic design and soft feel allowed Finau to roll the ball smoothly and confidently, resulting in many crucial putts made throughout the tournament.

Final words

Tony Finau's bag for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta was a perfect blend of technology and precision. His Titleist TSi3 driver, Ping i210 irons, and Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2.5 putter helped him achieve victory in this highly competitive tournament.

Tony Finau's choice of equipment demonstrates the importance of selecting the right clubs to fit your swing style and game. Golfers of all levels can benefit from investing in the latest technology, and Finau's bag is a testament to the impact that quality equipment can have on a golfer's performance.

