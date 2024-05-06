What is inside The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 winner Taylor Pendrith’s bag? WITB explored

After four rounds of some great golf action, Taylor Pendrith emerged victorious at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. This win is Pendrith's first win on the PGA Tour and is indeed a big deal for him. To achieve this victory, he beat the likes of Ben Kohles and Alex Noren.

While a lot is being made of Pendrith's play at the tournament, let's look at what was inside the Canadian golfer's bag that helped him win.

For starters, when it came to the drivers, Taylor Pendrith had Ping G430 LST (9 degrees), with Accra TZ Six ST shaft. The 32-year-old also had some solid gear when it came to Fairway Woods.

He had Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 80 6.5 TX shaft, G425 Max (20.5 degrees), and Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 90 6.5 TX shaft. When it came to the Irons, Pendrith's bag boasted Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4-5), ZX7 Mk II (4-9), and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

The Wedges in Taylor Pendrith's bag contained Cleveland RTX 6 Tour Rack (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, whereas he used an Odyssey Jailbird Versa Putter and a Srixon Z-Star Diamond ball.

Last but not least, his bag contained Golf Pride MCC (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Flatso 1.0 (putter) Grips.

Taylor Pendrith speaks on his victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

For those who couldn't watch, Taylor Pendrith's victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 did not come in the easiest form. Ben Kohles, who finished second on the leaderboard, was close to enforcing a playoff. However, a missed putt on the 18th hole stopped the same from happening.

After his match, Taylor Penderith commented on his victory and his opponents. The 32-year-old golfer said that he felt for Ben Kohles. Further, Pendrith credited Kohles for playing well. He said:

"I wasn't really paying attention to what they were doing, although it really mattered, obviously. I feel for Ben. He played really, really good today, especially down the stretch. I've been on the other side of it a couple times, and it sucks. But it's golf. It's a hard game."

Pendrith also spoke about himself and said he did many good things in the week he won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. He said he would keep reminding himself of his victorious week to get back in the same position. Pendrith said:

"I did so many good things this week. I'm just going to keep reminding myself of that and try to get myself back in this position."

After his victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Taylor Pendrith will now have his eyes on winning a major like the PGA Championship. It will be interesting to see if he can achieve the same.